Baggies vs. bibs: What works best for mountain biking?

What do you wear while riding mountain bikes? Some riders prefer the pared down efficiency of spandex bib shorts. Others prefer the relaxed fit and casual look of shorts.

Looking at pros, the divide tends to fall along discipline lines, with cross country racers going for the roadie-inspired full spandex look and downhillers riding in … slightly less form fitting spandex. For those of us not paid to ride our bikes, there’s few rules and more options.

Ultimately, you should feel comfortable wearing whatever you want whenever you want. But there’s a few practical reasons for opt for one over the other, spandex or slightly looser fitting fabrics, depending on where and how you’re riding.

Bib shorts

Still the go-to for many XC racers, the classic bib shorts, usually paired with a tight jersey, may not be on as many influencer’s Instagram feeds, but it still has plenty to offer. It’s light weight and breathable on hot summer days. The chamois adds comfort to climbs and long pedals, though that feature’s no longer exclusive to bibs. Bibs will never get caught on your seat, unlike some shorts. And it’s simple. For long rides, there is less chance of chafing, too. Now, some off-road specific bibs even have jersey-style cargo pockets so you can carry tools and such more securely on long rides.

If you mix road and off-road riding, bibs are a perfectly suitable option that doesn’t require doubling cycling gear wardrobe just to ride a different bike. The suspender straps might look goofy, but they provide support for your shorts without squeezing your waist and won’t pinch when you’re pedalling.

When do bibs not work? Spandex is no longer acceptable – according to the UCI rules and more practical considerations – in downhill. It’s generally not popular in any gravity discipline, where tougher fabrics of loose fitting clothes offer more protection than a thin layer of spandex.

Baggies

Baggy shorts are definitely the more casual option. In some cases, they’re more functional, too. But there’s no longer just one type of baggy shorts for mountain biking.

Long gone are the days when your only option is a pair of thick, heavy TLD shorts that looked like moto pants cut-off just above the knee. Now baggies can be loose fitting or tight, high cut or knee-length, waterproof or summer weight, in all combinations. Different shorts are better for different styles of riding and for different personal preferences. They range from Rapha‘s new close-cut Euro-styled trail shorts to NF’s full-on options, ready for winter riding in the harshest wet west coast weather.

RELATED: Four shorts for spring

When are baggy shorts the better option? When you want a bit of extra protection, either against abrasion (grazing against trees or branches) or when crashing (the extra layer slides over whatever you wear under your shorts, instead of sliding against your skin). Shorts also add a bit of warmth on wet rides, though that can be a burden on extra-hot summer days.

Post ride, or on mid-ride stops, the extra layer of shorts can feel a bit more casual than walking into your local coffee shop dressed head to toe in skin tight fabric.