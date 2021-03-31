Bas van Steenbergen delivers high speed perfection in “Canvas:

Every rider has their own interpretation of Virgin, Utah’s iconic red cliff bands. For Bas van Steenbergen, the freeride Mecca is all about speed and style. The Okanagan-based rider absolutely flies through the desert dirt in Canvas.

Canvas is a fresh take on a well-used location, and van Steenbergen’s style is always exciting to watch. With Calvin Huth behind the camera, Bas’ speed and style come through the screen crisp, clear and ready for repeat viewing.

Bas van Steenbergen – Canvas

What’s Bas van Steenbergen say about his handiwork in Canvas?

CANVAS refers to the open landscape that is Utah. With the ability to build and ride exactly what you can envision… As a rider, does it get any better than that?

Having competed in Rampage on multiple occasions, it was a treat to be able to visit the desert without all the stress of Red Bull Rampage. To build, film and ride for 3 weeks straight with Calvin Huth and Peter Jamison was an absolute blast.

Rider: Bas van Steenbergen

Cinematography: Calvin Huth, Peter Jamison

Edit: Calvin Huth

Music: Kin – Tourist