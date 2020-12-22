“Let it Snow”: Bas van Steenbergen dives into winter

Shoulder season can be unpredictable in the Rocky Mountains. Especially so in Revelstoke, B.C., nestled at the intersection of three different mountain ranges. In Let it Snow, Bas van Steenbergen makes the most of some wild wintery weather.

Snow one day. Hero dirt the next. Full speed and full style from van Steenbergen no matter what.

With Rupert Walker, Brandon Semenuk’s frequent collaborator, behind the lens, of course Let It Snow is going to be good.

Deity: Let It Snow featuring Bas van Steenbergen

What’s Deity say about Let It Snow ?

From snow to brilliant conditions, join Bas van Steenbergen as he gets festive for the masterful lens of Rupert Walker in the latest edit by DEITY, Let It Snow! Happy Holidays!

Filmed / Edited: Rupert Walker