Bas van Steenbergen and Louise Ferguson join ilabb

New Zealand apparel brand ilabb is off to a busy start in 2022. Not just designing new riding apparel, either. The infamously inverted brand has signed two new riders in recent days.

From Canada, recently crowned Crankworx King Bas van Steenbergen brings his potent mix of speed and style. From Queenstown by way of Fort William, Scotland, Crankworx breakout talent Louise Ferguson signs with her adopted home country brand.

Louise Ferguson Goes Global with ilabb

ilabb says this about Ferguson:

We are excited to announce our global partnership with this talented up and coming rider, Louise Ferguson. A native of Fort William, Scotland, Louise found her addictive passion for riding while attending university and has been taking her riding to new heights ever since.

One short season over in Queenstown quickly turned into a classic one-way ticket adventure and 2 years later she’s still soaking up the adventure capital of New Zealand (and we don’t blame her!). Louise turned heads on the Crankworx stage in 2021 after dominating the second round of the Summer Series.

Bas van Steenbergen Sings with ilabb

ilabb hypes up its Canadian shredder:

The ilabb family is beyond stoked to announce our partnership with this elite rider. Bas Van Steenbergen brings his elusive speed and distinctive style to our expanding team.

Though Bas grew up in the mountain biking playground of British Columbia, rumour has it Queenstown is his favourite place to ride (but, we don’t play favourites).