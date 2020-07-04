Seven-day Virtual BC Bike Race open to all

BC Bike Race may not be touring the trails of Canada’s west coast this year, but that doesn’t mean the ride has to stop. BCBR is hosting a seven-day virtual challenge to keep the spirit of the ride going, with multiple ways to participate.

There are three different challenge categories. One on Trailforks, one on Zwift and one on Strava. These range from real-world mountain bike rides that you can log solo to be part of the group challenge to virtual group rides online. Unlike BCBR, which sells out in hours most years, the virtual challenges are open to anyone.

The BC Bike Race virtual challenge runs for seven days, from July 4 – 10. Riders completing all seven days of any of the three challenges will be entered in a draw for prizing from the event’s sponsors.

For each challenge, riders will need to ride 20 km, and gain 300 metres of elevation, on each of the seven contest days. How you complete and log those rides depends on the challenge.

You can find details on the 2020 BC Bike Race challenges page for each of the three options.

Join the BC Bike Race challenge on Trailforks, Strava, or visit the challenge page for Zwift rides.