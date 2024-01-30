BC Bike Race wants you to ride for free

If Canadian XC stage race classic, the BC Bike Race, has held a spot on your bucket list for too ong, this could be your chance to finally take on the challenge. BCBR, with Rocky Mountain and Shimano, are putting on the Ultimate Singletrack Contest.

What’s the deal? Create and submit a video about how you would prepare for the physical, technical and mental challenges of this iconic seven-day mountain bike stage race. Get the most votes and you could be headed to Vancouver Island for the 2024 BC Bike Race with your race entry covered. That’s not all, though. Shimano will throw in a pair of XC 702 shoes, XTR pedals and a lazer helmet, so you can roll up to the start line fully prepared. All in, it’s a package worth a massive $13,000.

“Be creative, make us laugh, make us cry, and blow our minds if you want to win!” says BCBR.

A shortlist of videos will be posted on the BC Bike Race Youtube channel and voters will choose the winner. The video with the most likes on YouTube wins. More details on BCBR’s website.

Video submissions will be accepted between Jan 25th – Feb 25th.

Voting will be open from Feb 26th- March 4th on the BCBR Youtube Channel.

The Winner will be announced on March 4th!

The BC Bike Race would like to respectfully acknowledge that this event takes place on the unceded territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw peoples; Quw’utsun, Snuneymuxw, K’ómoks, and Wei Wai Kum.