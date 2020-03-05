Win a free B.C. mountain bike vacation (and bike) from BC Bike Race

Want to spend a week of your summer on a guided tour of the best trails in British Columbia? BC Bike Ride powered by BC Bike Race is giving away a full ticket to one of its four trail tours for summer 2020. Oh, and, to help you enjoy your trail time more, the contest also includes a Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 50.

Should you win, you will have your choice of riding the B.C. Coast, Okanagan, North or Kootenays guided trip. Each of the four destinations covers several riding areas in one of the province’s major regions.

The whole BC Bike Ride contest, including trip and trail bike, is valued around $10,000. You have to get yourself to B.C., but after that, the BC Bike Ride crew has you covered.

All you have to do to enter the contest is go to the registration page and fill out a short survey. Simple as that.

BC Bike Ride offers fully guided trips of B.C.’s best riding regions, put together by the same organizers as the legendary BC Bike Race. The tours cover different towns and riding zones in your choice of four different regions.

Dates:

Contest begins March 4, 2020 at 9am PST and ends April 15, 2020 at 12pm PST. Contest entry is limited to one (1) entry per person.

Who can enter:

Must be 19 years or older, limited to one (1) entry per person. This contest is only open to residents of North America* (Excluding Quebec and Florida. Contest is governed by the laws of British Columbia)