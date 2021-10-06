BCBR heads into the alpine at Apex

After two days in summer-like heat in the Okanagan Valley, BC Bike Race headed into the alpine. Day 3 started at 1,800m elevation and went straight up from there. The week’s high point topped out at Apex’s summit in the thin, crisp air at 2,200m before dropping into two beautiful stretches of singletrack on the mountain’s front side. Far from bike park trails, these two mountain top trails – Moby Dick and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, delivered fast corners and perfect dirt from top to bottom.

The elevation and change in conditions couldn’t phase either race leader. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) and Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team) both extended their advantage on the steep climbs and loamy descents of Apex Mountain as 2021 BC Bike Race crosses the halfway point.

Laurie Arseneault continues to extend her lead in the solo women's race. Photo: Dave Silver Katelyn Button sits third in the women's race. Photo: Dave Silver Chloe Cross continues to chase a podium finish, placing fourth on Day 3. Photo: Dave Silver

Arseneault on the move at elevation

Laurie Arseneault is riding in her first BC Bike Race this year and quickly showing her World Cup XCO experience translates well to the longer distances. As Day 3 worked its way up from the Apex ski resort base station, through the sub-alpine and towards the summit, the Canyon MTB Racer rode off the front of the women’s race. Through two extended descents, connected by a punishingly steep two kilometre climb that started at 2,000m, Arseneault extended her lead by another 5:54 over second place Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team).

Smith takes second again, her third this week. Katelyn Button (Coast Physiotherapy) continues to hold strong in third, but with Chloe Cross (Team Whistler) and Emma Maaranen (KS Kenda Women’s Team) still pushing to move onto the podium.

Felix Burke chases L'Esperance in the overall, looking to defend his 2019 podium. Photo: Dave Silver Cory Wallace went early but paid for his effort, finishing sixth. Photo: Dave Silver Sean Rodgers sits 15th in the solo men's category. Photo: Dave Silver

L’Esperance takes back control of Open Men’s race

After Geoff Kabush’s (Yeti-Maxxis-Shimano-Fox) savvy racing earned him the win on Day 2, race leader Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team) made sure he took control of Tuesday’s racing. Cory Wallace (Kona) went on the move early, hoping to make up time lost to a mechanical on Day 1. L’Esperance followed, then kept moving through solo. The Norco rider pads his GC lead by another two minutes and 14 seconds.

Behind, Felix Burke continues to ride consistently. The 2019 BCBR champion finished second for a third-straight day and continues to hover within striking distance of L’Esperance. Burke now trails by 3:30, as the race heads back to the sharp rocks of the 3 Blink Network that shook up the race on Day 1.

Geoff Kabush, one of the riders suffering an untimely mechanical on the first day, continues to work his way back into the overall standings. The veteran Canadian racer is now fifth but, at 14:58 back of L’Esperance, has his work cut out for him.

Emily Batty. Photo: Dave Silver Andy Smallman and Katy Beresford (AQR Holidays) are chasing Team Phoenix in the Open Mixed category. Photo: Dave Silver

Batty and Morka sit ahead of a battle for second

Emily Batty and Adam Morka (Canyon MTB Racing) continue to lead the Mixed Team of Two category, and won again on Tuesday. Behind the dynamic husband-wife duo, though, a battle is brewing for second. Rob Phoenix, creator of a Squamish trail most have probably ridden if they’ve been through town, and Julie Phoenix, lead AQR Holiday’s Kathy Beresford and Andy Smallman. While Team Phoenix has placed second each day, AQR’s duo are never far behind and the race is far from over.

Team Bison! Photo: Dave Silver Winding lines of singletrack were connected by steep climbs on Tuesday. Photo: Dave Silver Photo: Dave Silver

With 195 racers lining up every day, not everyone on course can contest for a win. Many travel to BC Bike Race for the personal challenge – and the excellent trails. Team Bison are attracting attention around the finish paddock for their apparel – and stoke – as much as their finish times. From the BCBR Team:

” Team Bison, mostly from Victoria BC and parts nearby, who were given their name due to their physical size. The majority of their group is big, strong, rugby players, dads, and now mountain bikers donning cowboy hats, emblazoned jerseys, and a heck of a fun bunch of guys! They enjoyed the labours of each day and waited at each finish line for the last group member to finish. They cheer for almost everybody and are the embodiment of the spirit of sports and racing – high five to Team Bison!”

2021 BC Bike Race may be past the halfway point but three big days remain. Day 4 (Stage 5) heads on a 40km loop to the far reaches of the 3 Blind Mice network.