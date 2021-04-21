Bear chases mountain biker at Montana bike park

A Montana mountain biker got more excitement than expected, after a bear chased him down the trail in Whitefish Bike Park.

The incident was captures, and shared by a Montana Knife Company employee. Shot from a chairlift passing above the bear and biker, the video catches part of the pursuit. The bear can be seen cutting switchbacks to catch up to the rider, while a second rider stops higher up on the trail after the bear cuts in front. The rider appears to gain distance away from the bear as the pair round the corner.

While it’s not clear from the video, a MKC employee told Out There Colorado that the rider did make it down the hill safely.

The video, posted April 19, 2021 by Montana Knife Company with the caption “A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land“, can be watched in full below.

Interactions between mountain bikers and wildlife are rare, but not unheard of. When they do happen, they can be dangerous. The higher speed bikes travel at can mean interactions happen faster, leaving both human and wildlife less time to react.

If you’re riding in bear country, be sure to know – and follow – proper wildlife safety. Preventing interactions is important, as is knowing how to react to different types of bears.

