Big Coen Little Cohen: Mentor and 10y.o. mini-shredder hit Whistler Pro Lines

When you’re riding a mountain as huge as Whistler Bike Park, it helps to have someone show you around, and show you the lines. In Big Coen Little Cohen, 16-year-old Coen Skrypnek does just that, leading 10-year-old Cohen Johns through some of the bike parks pro line trails.

The two B.C. riders, one an aspiring junior World Cup downhill racer and the other clearly headed in the same direction, tear up the WPB trails together. The mentor and the mini-shredder check out features, and take turns leading each other out. Little Cohen even takes the lead, pulling Skrypnek off some huge drops before the “older” rider pulls back in front!

Stylish riding, and a feel good vibe make Big Goen Little Cohen a winner. Watch out for both of these two in the future!

Big Coen Little Cohen