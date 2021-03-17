Blue Mountain Bike Park closes lift operations

Ontario’s downhill mountain biking community is reeling from bad news today, as Blue Mountain announced it will not open Bike Park.

The Collingwood, Ont. park did not open in 2020 due to COVID-19, becoming one of the few bike parks in North America to not open at all last year. Blue’s 2021 announcement is worded, though, to sound like the decision could be more permanent.

“Blue Mountain has elected to discontinue lift access biking as of this spring,” the mountain’s public statement reads. It goes on to recognize the role downhill mountain biking has played in the resort’s past. “Downhill mountain biking and the passionate riders who have enjoyed the Blue Mountain Bike Park have all played a part in developing summers on the Mountain.”

Blue Mountain has in past years hosted downhill racing, Ontario’s only Canadian National Enduro Series stop and the debut of Sea Otter Canada. Despite this history – and the historic boom in mountain biking across North America – it sounds like the chairlifts will not turn in 2021.

Cross country trails still on the table

Blue Mountain has, in the past, operated both lift-accessed riding as well as a network of cross country mountain bike trails. While the former are shelved, riders looking to pedal this summer may still have the chance. A further announcement is expected regarding the XC trails in the coming months.

Refunds and feedback

What does this mean for Blue Mountain pass holders? The resort’s statement says any pass holders, including those who deferred their 2020 season pass, will receive an automatic refund, via e-mail.

The post also welcomed feedback from the riding community (e-mail bikepark@bluemountain.ca ). Since posting the bad news Tuesday morning, Blue Mountain’s post already garnered over 200 comments in response on Facebook alone. If you have something to say about the future of mountain biking at Blue Mountain – cross country or downhill – drop them an e-mail and let them know now.

Full statement from Blue Mountain on Bike Park operations.

To Blue Mountain’s Downhill Bike Community,

We understand that you’ve been waiting for an update on the status of Bike Park operations for 2021.

After a lot of review and deliberation, Blue Mountain has elected to discontinue lift access biking as of this spring. Downhill mountain biking and the passionate riders who have enjoyed the Blue Mountain Bike Park have all played a part in developing summers on the Mountain. For everyone on our Blue Mountain team, making the decision to shift our approach to our on-mountain trails was not an easy one.