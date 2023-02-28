Bodhi Kuhn officialy joins Trek Factory Racing DH

Another young Canadian downhill racer has earned a spot on a major international team. Rossland, B.C.’s Bodhi Kuhn is now officially on the Trek Factory Racing downhill program.

Kuhn earned his spot with impressive junior World Cup performances, earning podiums and top-10 finishes all last season. The Rossland racer enters his second and final season in the junior category with the backing of Trek’s full Factory Racing program.

Kuhn joins returning TFR athletes Loirs Vergier, Kade Edwards, Reece Wilson, Pedro Burns and Harriet Harnden. Kuhn isn’t the only Canadian, though. Andrew Shandro returns as one of TFR’s team managers for another year.

Kuhn’s raced with Trek for the past several years, but joining TFR will be a big step up in support for the young Canadian as he takes on the new-look World Cup series.

Trek had a longer discussion with its new signing.

Bodhi Kuhn made his debut with Trek Factory Racing over the weekend at the Portugal Cup Downhill.