Brad Simms rides Whistler Bike Park and Squamish with Jesse Melamed

Brad Simms is an icon in the world of BMX but lately he’s been spending more time on mountain bikes. Because what do you do when you’re already one of the best in the world, other than try something new? Whistler, B.C.’s Jesse Melamed is also one of the best in the world on a bike. In the first episode of Take Flight, the 2022 Enduro World Series champion tours Simms around his home trails in Squamish, B.C.

Take Flight: Brad Simms and Jesse Melamed in Canada

What’s Canyon say about Take Flight?

Join BMX legend and Canyon CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms and his crew in Take Flight on an adrenaline-fueled journey as they traverse 3,001 miles, soaring through the open skies with two bikes – Canyon’s Stitched CFR Trial and Torque 27.5.

This whirlwind adventure unfolds across four unique locations, featuring renowned riders like Enduro World Champion Jesse Melamed, CLLCTV prodigy Canyon Jones, trials maestro Aaron Lutze, and freeride mountain biking sensation Samantha Soriano.

Episode 1 takes you to the iconic Whistler Bikepark and the notorious natural trails of Squamish in British Columbia, Canada. 🇨🇦

