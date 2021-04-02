Brandon Semenuk knows no fear in “Amygdala”

Brandon Semenuk has a new pro shoe with etnies, which means it is time for a new video. The Canadian’s debut pro model for the classic skate brand – aptly named the Semenuk Pro – appears to work just fine in Amygdala.

Does Semenuk lack an Amygdala? Or does he have control over his fear? Or is there just no worldly limit to the B.C. rider’s abilities on the bike?

Who knows. But Amygdala is, as we’ve all come to expect from Semenuk, highly worth your time to watch.

Etnies Amygdala ft. Brandon Semenuk

What’s etnies saying about its latest pro model shoe – and pro rider?

Brandon Semenuk’s first etnies pro shoe, the Semenuk Pro, launches globally today with his latest video project AMYGDALA. Located in the brain, a human’s amygdala literally represents their core fear system. This video makes viewers wonder if Semenuk chooses to ignore his amygdala or if he simply doesn’t have one.

Brandon worked closely with the etnies design team to incorporate all of the needs of his high-speed, technical downhill and trail riding into the Semenuk pro. The shoe features a Force Shield reinforced upper, with an Ankle Shield to protect from inboard ankle impacts, while standing up to daily abuse. The outsole features a reinforced board lasted Pedal Shank in the midsole to provide needed support and pedaling efficiency. Pins easily drop right into the outsole tread pattern maximizing grip on the pedal, the laces easily stuff into the tongue lace pocket and the tongue gussets shield moisture, dirt, and debris. The Semenuk Pro is available on etnies.com today.