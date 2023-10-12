“Scary as hell:” Brendan Fairclough and Szymon Godziek open new Rampage line

Brendan Fairclough and Szymon Godziek have successfully opened a new line at this year’s Red Bull Rampage site. The new route along the ridge is, frankly, terrifying. It is knife-edge skinny and requires several substantial gap jumps before the two riders diverge onto their own lines.

For Fairclough, the second part of his line involves an absolutely massive canyon gap that requires surgical precision to avoid catastrophe.

Here’s another perspective of the Death Grip rider’s first hit on the canyon gap.

Here’s what the shared top section looks like from Godziek’s perspective:

Here’s what it looks like from the outside:

And here’s another perspective of Fairclough’s beyond-reason canyon gap:

And Fairclough’s very blunt assessment of the bonker’s risk involved in the shared top section:

