Brett Rheeder has a new components brand: Title

Canadian slopestyle star Brett Rheeder’s new project, Title, is here.

Title is a components brand, focusing exclusively on producing parts that will stand up to the abuse of freeriding.

“At first, Title wasn’t a brand; it was just a small idea. I needed components that could handle the abuse of freeriding at the highest level,” Rheeder says in Title’s brand introduction. “Since I wasn’t excited about the options that were available to me, I decided to design the parts myself. The idea progressed from producing a handlebar with clean styling into sketches and prototypes of stems, saddles, seatposts and eventually wheels.

As you would expect from an athlete as diversely talented as Rheeder, Title’s parts cover a wide vision of what freeride means. From 26” carbon fibre wheels and gyro stems for slopestyle tricks to full-on DH components.

The brand is two years in development, and Title parts have already been tested at the sport’s highest levels. Red Bull Rampage, which Rheeder won in 2018, Crankworx slopestyle and numerous video parts have all been part of the testing process.

It’s not just Rheeder, though. A short list of top athletes, including fellow Okanagan residents Casey Brown and Tom van Steenbergen have helped develop Title’s components and apparel.

Title’s carbon fibre wheels are made by We Are One components, adding a little more Canadian flavour to Rheeder’s brand. Dirt jump, all-mountain and full downhill rims are all hand-laid in Kamloops, B.C. at We Are One’s factory.

Watch Rheeder’s brand launch video below, then check out Title’s website for the full line of goods.