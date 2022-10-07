Brosnan and Hannah take home wins at Cairns DH

Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah took advantage of a historic DH track’s return to nab wins at the first-ever Crankworx Cairns. While it’s Crankworx first visit to Australia, the DH track hosted World Cup and world championships racing in the past. Two riders familiar with the pointy end of international racing were at the top again in the Cairns DH.

Hannah’s backyard bash

Tracey Hannah has a long history of racing internationally, including Crankworx. With the series making its first Australian stop, the mostly retired racer laced her shoes up to take on Cairns DH.

“Getting this win is pretty important for me,” said Hannah after the race. “Having Crankworx at home and my background racing for so long, to finally have it here, and have the opportunity to win again is amazing and I’m super stoked.”

It’s an incredible 21st Crankworx podium for Hannah, including one earlier this summer at Crankworx Whistler. While the Australian may be retired, she clearly isn’t slowing down.

Fellow Australian Sian A’Hern finished second with Scotland’s Louise Ferguson in third. Vaea Verbeeck, the lone Canadian, finished seventh.

Brosnan sprints for the win

The elite men’s race was an all-Australian affair. Troy Brosnan dissected the Cairns course with clean lines and a massive sprint to take the win.

“I was really putting this bike to work,” said Brosnan. “It was the hardest thing ever, but when I saw the crowds cheering at the bottom, I thought I better send it with the pedaling. I brought a smaller bike than my normal downhill bike and I really wanted to pedal hard so I’m happy. I’ve been to Whistler so many times and all the other Crankworx events, but to have one at home and get a win at home is just amazing. I am very stoked and the crowd is awesome.”

Australian national champion Connor Fearon takes second. Fearon just edged out legendary Ciarns local, and the second Hannah on the podium in the Crankworx DH, Mick Hannah, by just 0.3 seconds.

Bas van Steenbergen is the top Canadian in Cairns in 11th.

Results: Crankworx Cairns Downhill

Troy Brosnan (AUS) / Tracey Hannah (AUS)

Connor Fearon (AUS) / Sian A’Hern (AUS)

Mick Hannah (AUS) / Louise Ferguson (GBR)