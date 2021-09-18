Bruni finds success in Snowshoe again
West Virginia is more than almost heaven for French rider.Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
West Virginia has delivered wild racing all week but, once again, Loic Bruni rose above the chaos. The Specialized Gravity racer earned his second World Cup overall title on Saturday and, like the first, it came in Snowshoe, W.Va.
For the Canadians, Mark Wallace and Kirk McDowall delivered impressive results. Finn Iles looked poised to make a splash in Snowshoe, only for a fast run to come unraveled in the rock gardens.
Canadians in Snowshoe
Finn Iles qualified second for Saturday’s final. After his fourth in Snowshoe on Wednesday, the Canadian looked poised to deliver a big result. Instead, it was Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) taking home the honours of top Canadian. Not far behind, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) posted a huge result. The two-time Canadian national champion finished 20th in World Cup finals.
With a collision with a tree, Finn Iles still finished 39th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) followed in 41st. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) finished 46th, Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 47th, Gabriel Neron (Dunbar Cycles) 52nd and, rounding out the Canadian results, Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) 55th.
Almost Heaven, almost Angel
Angel Alonso Suarez (Commencal 21) set a fast time early on. The Spanish rider has been close to big results for years. Suarez spent much of Saturday in the hot seat after posting a 3:14.010 time.
Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) started fast, looking to build on Wednesday’s West Virginia win. His run cam unchained when his chain came off his chainring through Snowshoe’s rock gardens. Amaury Pierron (Commencal Muc-Off) also looked fast, building speed in his return from injury. That almost came undone with a funny bounce through the rocks. Pierron managed to make an impressive save, but slotted in just over a tenth of a second behind Suarez.
Vergier starts in virtual overall lead
Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) rolled into Saturday – after Daprela’s injury – in the virtual lead. Vergier, much like in Lousa in 2020, found himself in the World Cup lead going into a final double header weekend. The pressure, again, seemed to get to Vergier. The Trek rider’s run fell apart from the top and only seemed to unravel from there. After going off course, nearly missing a bridge, Vergier hit a tree. The French rider managed to stay upright, but crossed the line well back of the lead. Visibly devastated, Vergier didn’t even get to sit in the hot seat to watch his title opportunity disappear from between his fingers.
One rider later, the narrative inverted. Troy Brosnan (Canyon Cllctv) came down in a chaotic, but fast run. The Australian somehow avoided disaster all the way to the finish line, bouncing into the finish area and ahead of Suarez into the lead.
Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) was next up. The second last man on the mountain, Iles was within three tenths of the lead. Until the awkward flat drop. Iles bounced awkwardly, slammed into a tree and then the ground. Iles remounted, continued his run and even threw a no-hander for Mick Hannah, but crossed the finish line well back.
Bruni back on top in West Virginia
Only Loic Bruni (Specialized Gravity) remained. With Vergier’s implosion, Bruni had the overall in his grasp. All he had to do was make it to the bottom intact.
Instead, Bruni attacked from start to finish. It was a wild run, but the French rider held on. Bruni crossed the line in the green, 0.421 seconds ahead of Brosnan, taking the win at the final World Cup.
Bruni takes the win, and with it the World Cup overall. Unlike Snowshoe in 2019, where Danny Hart’s win earned Bruni the win, this time Bruni seized his own victory in West Virginia.
Troy Brosnan lands second, Angel Suarez third, Amaury Pierron fourth and Luca Shaw, racing at home in America, rounds out the podium in fifth.
“I felt like it was doable, even though it was a long shot. Everything can happen. I’m so happy, I’ve been so close this year and now – on the last one – I take the win,” Bruni said in the finish area. “We never stopped working and believing, and now I’m going to go party.”
Results: 2021 Elite Men’s Downhill World Cup – Snowshoe, W.Va.
|1.
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:13.379
|2.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:13.800
+0.421
|3.
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21
|3:14.010
+0.631
|4.
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:14.154
+0.775
|5.
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:14.707
+1.328
|6.
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:15.319
+1.940
|7.
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:15.434
+2.055
|8.
|THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:15.748
+2.369
|9.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:16.084
+2.705
|10.
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:16.383
+3.004
|11.
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:16.456
+3.077
|12.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:16.783
+3.404
|13.
|SILVA Dante
|3:17.006
+3.627
|14.
|GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:17.533
+4.154
|15.
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:17.892
+4.513
|16.
|PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION
|3:17.975
+4.596
|17.
|ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION
|3:18.162
+4.783
|18.
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:18.827
+5.448
|19.
|A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:18.947
+5.568
|20.
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|3:19.038
+5.659
|21.
|PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:19.323
+5.944
|22.
|DOOLEY Austin
|3:19.786
+6.407
|23.
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|3:19.887
+6.508
|24.
|EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:19.947
+6.568
|25.
|BRAYTON Adam
|3:20.088
+6.709
|26.
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:20.135
+6.756
|27.
|PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:20.429
+7.050
|28.
|HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR
|3:20.445
+7.066
|29.
|GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:20.723
+7.344
|30.
|BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:20.781
+7.402
|31.
|PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:21.293
+7.914
|32.
|BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:21.607
+8.228
|33.
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:21.964
+8.585
|34.
|SLACK Dan
|3:21.994
+8.615
|35.
|INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:22.003
+8.624
|36.
|ATWILL Philip
|3:22.904
+9.525
|37.
|ERVIN Tyler
|3:23.007
+9.628
|38.
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:23.115
+9.736
|39.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:23.163
+9.784
|40.
|GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:23.272
+9.893
|41.
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:23.326
+9.947
|42.
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:23.341
+9.962
|43.
|CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:23.689
+10.310
|44.
|CATHRO Ben
|3:24.571
+11.192
|45.
|HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:24.890
+11.511
|46.
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:25.345
+11.966
|47.
|RIESCO Forrest
|3:25.749
+12.370
|48.
|STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:25.974
+12.595
|49.
|SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:26.266
+12.887
|50.
|DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:26.948
+13.569
|51.
|NESTOROFF Nikolas
|3:28.496
+15.117
|52.
|NERON Gabriel
|3:28.723
+15.344
|53.
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:28.945
+15.566
|54.
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:29.714
+16.335
|55.
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:30.556
+17.177
|56.
|READING Jack
|3:30.691
+17.312
|57.
|DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING
|3:34.450
+21.071
|58.
|NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB
|3:39.098
+25.719
|59.
|MONRO Jim
|3:47.270
+33.891
|60.
|MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:50.125
+36.746
|61.
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:54.047
+40.668
|62.
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:55.881
+42.502