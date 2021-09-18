Home > MTB

Bruni finds success in Snowshoe again

West Virginia is more than almost heaven for French rider.

Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
September 18, 2021

West Virginia has delivered wild racing all week but, once again, Loic Bruni rose above the chaos. The Specialized Gravity racer earned his second World Cup overall title on Saturday and, like the first, it came in Snowshoe, W.Va.

For the Canadians, Mark Wallace and Kirk McDowall delivered impressive results. Finn Iles looked poised to make a splash in Snowshoe, only for a fast run to come unraveled in the rock gardens.

Finn Iles looked fast for most of his run on Saturday. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Canadians in Snowshoe

Finn Iles qualified second for Saturday’s final. After his fourth in Snowshoe on Wednesday, the Canadian looked poised to deliver a big result. Instead, it was Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) taking home the honours of top Canadian. Not far behind, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) posted a huge result. The two-time Canadian national champion finished 20th in World Cup finals.

With a collision with a tree, Finn Iles still finished 39th. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) followed in 41st. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) finished 46th, Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 47th, Gabriel Neron (Dunbar Cycles) 52nd and, rounding out the Canadian results, Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) 55th.

Angel Suarez flies onto the podium in Snowshoe. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Almost Heaven, almost Angel

Angel Alonso Suarez (Commencal 21) set a fast time early on. The Spanish rider has been close to big results for years. Suarez spent much of Saturday in the hot seat after posting a 3:14.010 time.

Mick Hannah pulls one last, huge, World Cup no hander before retiring. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) started fast, looking to build on Wednesday’s West Virginia win. His run cam unchained when his chain came off his chainring through Snowshoe’s rock gardens. Amaury Pierron (Commencal Muc-Off) also looked fast, building speed in his return from injury. That almost came undone with a funny bounce through the rocks. Pierron managed to make an impressive save, but slotted in just over a tenth of a second behind Suarez.

Loris Vergier’s run came unravelled almost from the start in Snowshoe. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Vergier starts in virtual overall lead

Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) rolled into Saturday – after Daprela’s injury – in the virtual lead. Vergier, much like in Lousa in 2020, found himself in the World Cup lead going into a final double header weekend. The pressure, again, seemed to get to Vergier. The Trek rider’s run fell apart from the top and only seemed to unravel from there. After going off course, nearly missing a bridge, Vergier hit a tree. The French rider managed to stay upright, but crossed the line well back of the lead. Visibly devastated, Vergier didn’t even get to sit in the hot seat to watch his title opportunity disappear from between his fingers.

Dakotah Norton, deflated tire but not defeated, racing at home in the U.S.A. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

One rider later, the narrative inverted. Troy Brosnan (Canyon Cllctv) came down in a chaotic, but fast run. The Australian somehow avoided disaster all the way to the finish line, bouncing into the finish area and ahead of Suarez into the lead.

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) was next up. The second last man on the mountain, Iles was within three tenths of the lead. Until the awkward flat drop. Iles bounced awkwardly, slammed into a tree and then the ground. Iles remounted, continued his run and even threw a no-hander for Mick Hannah, but crossed the finish line well back.

Loic Bruni pulling shapes on his way to pulling of a huge result in Snowshoe. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Bruni back on top in West Virginia

Only Loic Bruni (Specialized Gravity) remained. With Vergier’s implosion, Bruni had the overall in his grasp. All he had to do was make it to the bottom intact.

Instead, Bruni attacked from start to finish. It was a wild run, but the French rider held on. Bruni crossed the line in the green, 0.421 seconds ahead of Brosnan, taking the win at the final World Cup.

Bruni takes the win, and with it the World Cup overall. Unlike Snowshoe in 2019, where Danny Hart’s win earned Bruni the win, this time Bruni seized his own victory in West Virginia.

Troy Brosnan lands second, Angel Suarez third, Amaury Pierron fourth and Luca Shaw, racing at home in America, rounds out the podium in fifth.

Troy Brosnan, Thibaut Daprela – making his way to the podium on crutches, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Reece Wilson on the men’s World Cup overall podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

“I felt like it was doable, even though it was a long shot. Everything can happen. I’m so happy, I’ve been so close this year and now – on the last one – I take the win,” Bruni said in the finish area. “We never stopped working and believing, and now I’m going to go party.”

Finn Iles comes so close to another big World Cup result in West Virginia. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Results: 2021 Elite Men’s Downhill World Cup  – Snowshoe, W.Va.

1.
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:13.379
2.
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:13.800
+0.421
3.
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21		 3:14.010
+0.631
4.
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:14.154
+0.775
5.
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:14.707
+1.328
6.
HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:15.319
+1.940
7.
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:15.434
+2.055
8.
THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:15.748
+2.369
9.
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:16.084
+2.705
10.
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 3:16.383
+3.004
11.
KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:16.456
+3.077
12.
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:16.783
+3.404
13.
SILVA Dante
 3:17.006
+3.627
14.
GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:17.533
+4.154
15.
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:17.892
+4.513
16.
PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION		 3:17.975
+4.596
17.
ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION		 3:18.162
+4.783
18.
ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:18.827
+5.448
19.
A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:18.947
+5.568
20.
MCDOWALL Kirk
 3:19.038
+5.659
21.
PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:19.323
+5.944
22.
DOOLEY Austin
 3:19.786
+6.407
23.
LEVESQUE Dylan
 3:19.887
+6.508
24.
EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:19.947
+6.568
25.
BRAYTON Adam
 3:20.088
+6.709
26.
KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:20.135
+6.756
27.
PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:20.429
+7.050
28.
HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR		 3:20.445
+7.066
29.
GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:20.723
+7.344
30.
BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:20.781
+7.402
31.
PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:21.293
+7.914
32.
BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:21.607
+8.228
33.
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:21.964
+8.585
34.
SLACK Dan
 3:21.994
+8.615
35.
INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:22.003
+8.624
36.
ATWILL Philip
 3:22.904
+9.525
37.
ERVIN Tyler
 3:23.007
+9.628
38.
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:23.115
+9.736
39.
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:23.163
+9.784
40.
GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:23.272
+9.893
41.
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:23.326
+9.947
42.
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:23.341
+9.962
43.
CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:23.689
+10.310
44.
CATHRO Ben
 3:24.571
+11.192
45.
HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:24.890
+11.511
46.
FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:25.345
+11.966
47.
RIESCO Forrest
 3:25.749
+12.370
48.
STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:25.974
+12.595
49.
SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:26.266
+12.887
50.
DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:26.948
+13.569
51.
NESTOROFF Nikolas
 3:28.496
+15.117
52.
NERON Gabriel
 3:28.723
+15.344
53.
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:28.945
+15.566
54.
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:29.714
+16.335
55.
JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:30.556
+17.177
56.
READING Jack
 3:30.691
+17.312
57.
DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING		 3:34.450
+21.071
58.
NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB		 3:39.098
+25.719
59.
MONRO Jim
 3:47.270
+33.891
60.
MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:50.125
+36.746
61.
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:54.047
+40.668
62.
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:55.881
+42.502