Calgary’s B-Line will close forever this spring

After announcing it was at risk of losing its facility, and inspiring a community campaign to provide support, Calgary’s B-Line bike park has hit the end of the road. The indoor bike park will close for good at the end of April.

End of day, April 30, 2024, the park will shut its doors to paying customers for good.

“Thanks to everybody that helped make B-LINE a special place. We hope you have made some great friends and memories that will last a lifetime. Thanks to the people who helped me along the way, and thanks to the people that warned me not to do it. Thanks to our suppliers for keeping us stocked, and helping out with prizes for the jams and contests. Thanks to our members and thanks to our regulars,” the owners posted in the notice that the park would close.

“We made it 6.5 years and we’re pretty proud of what we’ve done.”

B-Line isn’t done yet, though. There is still a little over a month to go to and enjoy Calgary’s indoor bike park. And to show your support. Merch, bikes and even some of the ramps from the park are on sale as B-Line has to vacate the property.

What’s replacing it? Sports. The neighbouring Sportplex will be taking over the space.

Hit B-Line’s website for sales, closing day details and what happens after April 30th.