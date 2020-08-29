California fires destroy homes of Santa Cruz Bicycles employees

As wildfires continue to rage through California, one is threatening several long-standing mountain bike brands and their employees. The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is burning in Santa Cruz County and nearby areas. Already, the fire has had a devastating impact on many in the cycling industry in the area.

These include the employees of Santa Cruz Bicycles, which takes its name from the area. According to the company, 44 employees of Santa Cruz Bicycles alone have been evacuated due to the fire. Four employees have lost their homes. This puts them among the 690 homes the fire has destroyed since it started.

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire, or CZU Fire for short, has been burning since Aug. 16th. As of Saturday, Aug. 29th, the CZU Fire is still only 29 per cent contained.

Santa Cruz Bicycles is working to help out its employees impacted by the fire. The company has started a GoFundMe campaign for fire relief.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” the SCB fundraiser page reads. “When the fire is contained it’s likely going to take weeks-to-months before folks can return to their homes, as Santa Cruz County officials expect significant damage to roadway, water and electrical infrastructure.”

You can read the full text of Santa Cruz Bicycles statement below:

Santa Cruz Bicycles Employees Affected by CZU Fire – FUNDRAISER

As many of you know the mountains around Santa Cruz are currently in the midst of a historic fire event.

At this time there are 44 Santa Cruz Bicycles employees that have been evacuated and displaced, and 4 are already confirmed to have lost their homes entirely. Many more are waiting to hear about when they will be able to return to their homes, and if they even have a home left to return to.

While Santa Cruz company support is directly helping displaced employees with immediate needs as well as helping plan longer term financial care, a great many of our friends and industry partners have reached out to ask how they can help. We are humbled by your thoughts and generosity.

The Santa Cruz Bicycles community thanks you for your support

Donate to help Santa Cruz Bicycles employees here.

Efforts to support employees of other S.C. area brands will be added as we learn of them.