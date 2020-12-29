Cam Zink, Vali Höll and Adolf Silva all depart YT

There are big changes afoot at YT in 2021. The German direct-to-consumer brand said goodbye to three of its highest-profile athletes today. Cam Zink, Vali Höll and Adolf Silva are headed in new directions in the new year.

Vali Höll

For Höll, who signed with YT when she was just 12 years old, it’ll be the start of a new era. The two-time junior world champion has never raced with another brand. The Austrian moved into the elite women’s downhill ranks for 2020, but an early injury forced her to miss the abbreviated World Cup season.

“The past years have been amazing. Being able to take my first steps in World Cup Racing with YT and my SRAM TLD Team was a fantastic experience. The greatest memory of our time together is my perfect season. I look back on that and smile because I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team. Working together with YT was super relaxed and I was given a lot of room and all the time I needed to develop not only in racing but as a human being. I am very thankful for the Good Times together.”

Cam Zink

Cam Zink has called YT home since way back in 2014. The icon of freeride mountain biking has been sending Red Bull Rampage runs and video parts on a Tues ever since, stacking up memorable moments – like his 100-foot backflip in Utah – and big crashes. “If you have an opportunity to ride YT bikes why wouldn’t you?” said Zink. “Sickest bikes in the world and the only mountain bike brand that is run by a bunch of crazy misfits compared to the rest of the industry.”

Adolf Silva

Adolf Silva is also saying goodbye to YT. The 23-year-old Spaniard also started with YT young, at 18. Since then, he’s sent massive jumps at DarkFest, Audi Nines and more, racking up a list of world firsts along the way.

Today’s reshuffling isn’t the only news for YT, either. Earlier in December Angel Suarez left the YT Mob’s downhill team.

Vali Höll’s bye and thank you to YT