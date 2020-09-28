Canada Cup 2021 calendar spreads out over six provinces

After a year hiatus, Canada Cup cross country and downhill racing is set to return in 2021. The planned series is set to span six provinces, from B.C. to New Brunswick. There are classics, racer favourites, and a new venue added to the mix.

National Championships

Three national championship events are planned for next year. Candian downhill nationals return to the storied slopes of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in B.C.

After a very successful return to Hardwood Ski & Bike in 2019, XCO national championships are headed back there in 2021. There, Canada’s fastest junior, under-23 and elite racers will take on the same venue that hosted 2015 Pan Am Games.

Finaly, Saint-Félicien will host marathon cross country championships in September. The Quebec race will be the final event on the 2021 domestic race calendar.

Cycling Canada worked with local event organizers to return championships races to the same venues scheduled to host 2020 events.

2021 Canada Cup XCO and Downhill

Mont Tremblant will host the opening rounds of both cross country and downhill Canada Cup racing, with the absence of Bear Mountain on the series calendar. From there, cross country racing will span from B.C. and Alberta all the way to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Dieppe, N.B., a new venue for the series, will host the final round in August.

To help Canada’s next generation of cross country athletes, all junior events within the XC series will be sanctioned at a minimum level of UCI C2. This includes four stops on the UCI Junior Series.

From Quebec, Canada Cup downhill heads west for several stops in B.C., including the return of Canadian Open DH at Cranworx, Whistler.

COVID considerations

Cycling Canada’s announcement comes in the context of the ongoing COVID pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak cancelled the 2020 domestic racing calendar. While the pandemic is still not under control, Cycling Canada is striking a tone of cautious optimism.

“We are very excited to return with a complete calendar of national events for the 2021 season” said Events & Partnerships Manager Josh Peacock. “Although Cycling Canada remains optimistic that the conditions surrounding the current pandemic will improve, we remain conscious that our ability to deliver our national events calendar may be subject to ongoing public health regulations. Cycling Canada will continue to work alongside our dedicated group of national event organizers, provincial partners and public health authorities to provide all of the necessary resources to ensure our 2021 events calendar can be conducted in a safe and effective manner.”

Having a planned racing calendar in place, with the possibility of scaling back, is better than having no plan at all. And, with the World Cup set to start as a test for UCI race guidelines, health authorities and race organizers in Canada should have a better idea how to safely hold a race by next summer.

Health continues to come first, but here’s hoping we can be safe and return to racing in 2021!

2021 Canadian national mountain bike calendar

Crossroads Canada Cup (XCO, DH, UCI Junior Series) – Mont-Tremblant, Que.

May 29 – 30

Baie-St.-Paul Canada Cup (XCO, XCC, UCI Junior Series) – Baie-St.-Paul, Que

June 4-6

Panorama Canada Cup (DH) – Invermere, B.C.

June 19-20

Canmore Canada Cup (XCO, XCC, UCI Junior Series) – Canmore, Alta.

June 19-20

Whistler Canada Cup (XCO) – Whistler, B.C.

June 26-27

2021 Canadian XCO National Championships – Hardwood Ski & Bike – Oro Station, Ont.

July 10-11

Silverstar Canada Cup (DH) – Vernon, B.C.

July 10-11

Fernie Canada Cup (DH) – Fernie, B.C.

July 17-18

2021 Canadian Downhill National Championships – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – Golden, B.C.

July 24-25

Enduro World Series – Whistler

Aug. 14-15

Kentville Canada Cup (XCO, UCI Junior Series) – Kentville, N.S.

Aug. 14-15

Dieppe Canada Cup XCO – Dieppe, N.B.

Aug. 21-22

Crankworx Canadian Open DH Canada Cup (DH) – Whistler, B.C.

Aug. 22

2021 Canadian XC Marathon National Championships (XCM) – Saint-Félicien, Que.

Sept. 11

The full 2021 Canadian domestic racing calendar is posted on Cycling Canada’s Events page.