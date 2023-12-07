Canada Cup point structure changes for 2023

Cycling Canada is updating the points structure for the Canada Cup mountain bike series for 2024. There are changes to seeding run points for downhill and a weighted final round for cross country and downhill.

Cycling Canada says the changes to points allocation are expected to make racing more competitive.

Seedng and U17 Downhill

For downhill racers, seeding runs will now be included in every round for all Canada Cup categories. Points will be awarded for the top 10 finishers, though Cycling Canada has not yet released a detailed point structure.

Under-17 men expert and under-17 women are also now official Canada Cup categories, alongside junior and elites. That means they are eligible for leaders’ jersies. It also means they will now have seeding runs, starting in 2024.

A grander finale?

The other major change for riders chasing Canada Cup series points applies to both downhill and cross country. For both series, the final Canada Cup event of the year will be worth “elevated” points. Again, Cycling Canada has not yet specified details, just saying that the last round will be worth more points than the rest of the season.

That means riders chasing the series overall will have more incentive to journey to St. Félicien, Quebec (XCO) and to Vancouver Island for the Steve Smith Memorial Canada Cup at Mount Washington. Cycling Canada has not specified if the same change applies to XCC finals.

Cycling Canada’s aim is likely to improve attendance at the final Canada Cup rounds as well as to try make it less likely that the series will be decided before the finale. That could add financial pressure on athletes who, for the very spread out cross country series, tend to race the parts of the series that are closest to them.

Enduro national championships looking for a home

Cycling Canada also revealed today that the 2024 enduro national championships are already being postponed. The event was originally scheduled for July 28 as part of Crankworx. The Whistler festival hosted 2023 enduro nationals. Apparently it has backed out of its hosting role for 2024.

That means enduro nationals are postponed until a new host venue can be found. Cycling Canada is asking any interested organizers to get in touch.