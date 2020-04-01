Canada’s rewritten 2020 XC stage race calendar

Looking for a long-term goal to work towards while you’re riding inside? Or just an event to look forward to this fall? Why not check out one of these Canadian mountain bike stage races.

The coronavirus outbreak has re-written race calendars around the world, but Canada’s multi-day events have mostly found new homes a little later on in 2020. They may now sit outside the usual race season, but that sets these stage races up for prime “all time fall time” trail conditions.

Mountain biking isn’t over. It’s just on hold for a bit. And what better way to get back into trails than with a big week in the woods!

Quebec Singletrack Experience – Aug 1-7, 2020

QSE is late enough in the summer that it is one of the few big events that has not had to change its date. The six-day stage race is still scheduled to hit all the best trails between Vallée Bras-du-Nord and Sentiers du Moulin from Aug 1-7. Sample the new-school trails that are earning the province a reputation as a riding destination as well as the historic singletrack of Mont-Sainte-Anne. You’ll even get to ride the trail named after Canadian Olympian Raphaël Gagné!

Singletrack 6 – Sept 8-13, 2020

The Singletrack 6 is back for 2020 after a one-year hiatus for the revived of the TransRockies Classic. As its name suggests, ST6 delivers six days of racing through the Kootenay Rockies. This year, Fernie, Kimberly and Rossland are on tap for the nomadic multi-day stage race.

TransRockies hosts two other mountain bike events in Canada. The promoter has also rescheduled the Golden 24 to Sept. 26-27, 2020. Rundle’s Revenge, in Canmore, Alta. currently remains scheduled for June 27-28, 2020.

BC Bike Race – September 2020

A Canadian classic is back for its 14th year. While a new date is not yet set, BCBR moves from its usual summer spot on the Calendar to a new temporary home in September. Which, it just so happens, is a fantastic time to try out the trails on Canada’s west coast and Vancouver Island.

We’ll update you with a new date as soon as BCBR locks one in.

