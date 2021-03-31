Norco Canadian Enduro Series shares 2021 event dates

Norco Canadian Enduro Series is plotting its return for 2021. Dates are set for three weekends of racing, including the Norco Canadian National Enduro Championships.

Fall racing calendar

With plenty of unknowns still surrounding the viability of hosting events, NCES organizers are looking to fall. That leaves more time for planning, and for flexibility surrounding ever-shifting PHO updates.

“We’re so grateful to the communities, venues and hosts that have unconditionally supported us throughout COVID,” organizers shared in the race announcement, adding “With events, racing and gatherings unlikely to happen until late July or August, we think this is the best plan given months of preparation and planning.”

Currently, the 2021 Norco Canadian Enduro Series is set to start Aug. 27-29. Two more events follow at the end of September (25-26) and start of October (9-11).

Event locations are yet to be revealed, so keep an eye on NCES’s website. But it will be a mix of new and returning race venues.

RELATED: Norco Canadian Enduro Series’ Ted Morton talks aiming high and developing Canadian talent