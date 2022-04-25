Canadians on top at Dry Hill NW Cup DH

Canadian’s flocked south of the border to steal wins in Sunday’s NW Cup season opener in Port Angeles, Wash. Kirk McDowall lead a sweep of the top three pro men’s spots. Bodhi Kuhn won the junior men’s race. Bailey Goldstone added a silver on the pro women’s side.

Pro men and women

Kirk McDowall of Port Moody B.C. takes his first win of 2022. The two-time Canadian national champion led Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate), who raced up from junior into elite. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) finished third for an all-Canadian top three. Austin Dooley (Commencal USA) briefly interrupted the Canadian podium procession, finishing fourth ahead of Mark Wallace (Canyon CLLCTV)

Bailey Goldstone (Squamish Canada) added another pro podium for the visiting team. The Squamish racer finished second behind California’s Kailey Skelton (KHS).

Junior men and women

Bodhi Kuhn, a first-year junior from Rossland, B.C. takes his first win this season. He finished a full half-second ahead of GT Factory Racing’s Ryan Pinkerton. Coen Skrypnek (Gravity MTB/Forbidden) and Dane Jewett (Pivot Next Gen) rounded out the extended podium for Canada in fourth and fifth.

Kelowna’s Tate Proulx-Royds finished fifth in the junior women’s race, despite crashing. Comox, B.C.’s Eva Leikermoser finished one spot back in sixth. The junior women’s race was won by Portland, Ore.’s Brooke Anderson.

Results: 2022 NW Cup DH #1 – Dry Hill