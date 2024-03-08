Cannondale and GT recall bikes with potential for head tube failure

Cannondale and GT are both issuing voluntary bike recalls for frames with a risk of serious failure. GT’s LaBomba and Cannondale’s Dave bikes are being recalled due to the risk that the head tube will separate from the frame. Due to the serious nature of such a defect, riders are obviously asked to stop riding potentially affected bikes immediately.

Both brands are among the many brands owned by PON holdings.

For Cannondale, the affected Dave’s include model year 2021-2023 bikes. For GT LaBomba, model year 2019-2023 bikes and frame sets are affected. No injuries are reported from either brand in the U.S.A. or Canada. GT reports one case of damage to the welds connecting the frame and head tube on a LaBomba bike.

GT says 342 LaBomba’s were sold in Canada with the potential defect and another 3,038 in the United States. Cannondal reports 113 potentially affected Dave’s in Canada and 660 in the U.S.A.

Both brands are working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada on the voluntary recall.

Both brands offering a free replacement frame for any defective models. See Health Canada’s site for a complete detailed lists of impacted GT LaBomba models and Cannondale Daves.