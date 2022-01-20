Canyon asks whether L.A. really sucks for bikes

Los Angeles is infamously a massive urban sprawl. But could it also be a paradise on two wheels? Canyon aims to find out.

Honing in on the idea that not every Instagram hashtag is sincere, the German direct-to-consumer brand asks if L.A. Sucks for Riding or if there might be trails hiding in those big mountains. The ones just outside of town.

Leading the exploratory mission is K.C. Dean, pro skier and mountain biker. He’s joined by former BMX pro Andrew Jackson. Restauranteur Arnaud Moulin joins Dean on the ride, too.

The trio doesn’t just stick to mountain bikes, either. L.A.’s gravel roads and urban mixed surfaces come into play, too.

Canyon: L.A. Sucks for Riding

What’s Canyon say about the project?

Canyon is here to dispel the myth that there is no mountain biking or gravel cycling to be found in Los Angeles.

Our Diamonds in the Dust series seeks to unearth hidden gems in celebration of the cycling culture found in unsuspecting locations around the United States.

Join world-traveling, multi-sport athlete and aspiring actor, KC Deane, as he discovers one of the most-unlikely off-road trail networks in the country—Los Angeles—with guest stars, former BMX pro Andrew Jackson and restaurateur Arnaud Moulin.

Video by: Capture, Share, Repeat