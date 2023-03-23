Canyon drops prices with new Exceed CF 4

Canyon remains committed to supplying its CLLCTV factory team riders with one of the lightest production cross country race hardtails available, the Exceed CFR. But the German direct-to-consumer brand is also opening the door to racing for more riders with the new, exceedingly affordable CF 4.

The Exceed has room for two water bottles, even in the XS frame. Canyon's headset cable routing. SRAM Eagle SX 12-speed drivetrain RockShox Recon fork adds some forgiveness to this hardtail race bike Canyon Exceed CF 4 Exceed CF 7

2023 Canyon Exceed CF 4

The CF line uses the same geometry as the World Cup-ready CFR line, but with a different carbon fiber layup. It’s still a light frame, at 1,312 grams (size M), and still very much designed for all-out speed with 29″ wheels. Canyon builds out the CF 4 frame with a mix of reliable, but budget-friendly parts. RockShox Recon Silver RL 32 fork (100mm travel), 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle shifting and Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes roll on alloy wheels with Schwalbe Rocket Ron tires. The complete bike weighs 12.58kg and comes in five sizes from XS to XL.

Canyon delivers the Exceed CF 4 for the impressive price of $2,200 (plus shipping).

Canyon also offers the Exceed CF in three higher-end builds, the CF 7, 6 and 5. The price for those climbs up to a max of $4,500 for the Exceed CF 7.

RELATED: Review: Canyon Exceed CFR LTD



Race Black Canyon Exceed CF SLX Team blue after the Alpecin colours of Mathieu van der Poel and 2023 Canyon Exceed CFR Team gets jazzy colours, too.

2023 Exceed CF SLX

Canyon is only offering one model of the Exceed CF SLX for 2023, but in two new colours. The CF SLX sits between the CF and top-drawer CFR, with a race-ready 1,015-g (size M) carbon fiber frame. The frame remains unchanged, except for the new option of a “Race Black” or Alpecin-Deceuninck-inspired team blue frame colour.

The 2023 Exceed CF SLX comes built with a Fox 32 Step-Cast Factory fork with a remote lockout for its 100mm travel, wireless SRAM GX Eagle AXS drivetrain and DT Swiss XRC1501 carbon fibre wheelset. SRAM Level TLM brakes keep speed under control while Canyon’s own carbon fiber bar and alloy stem hang out up front.

The lone Exceed CF SLX model runs for $5,700 plus shipping.