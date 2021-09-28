Canyon releases 2022 Lux and Exceed models

When Canyon released the new Lux Trail, mixing speed and fun, the German brand didn’t drop the original Lux CF and Lux CF SLX models from its line up. Now, with as the direct-to-consumer brand rolls out its 2022 Lux and Exceed, it’s clear the Lux Trail freed up Canyon to sharpen the focus on its XC race bikes.

Both the Lux and Exceed see minor refinements for 2022. These changes are focused on making them straight-up cross country race bikes. The changes are largely to component specs, with the frames remaining unchanged other than the addition of a few new colours.

2022 Canyon Lux CF and Lux SLX

There’s four models in the 2022 Lux line, in addition to the Lux Trail offerings. Two Lux CF SLX model offer the opportunity to ride and race a pro-level dual suspension cross country bike. An additional two Lux CF models bring race geometry and components at a more approachable price.

RELATED: Canyon Lux Trail adds travel without losing race pedigree

Both the Lux CF 6 and 7 move to more aggressive geometry for 2022. Both bikes get 100 mm forks for sharp steering, reduced weight and faster handling. They keep the same superlight frame, with its flex pivot suspension design, and featherweight chain catcher. All Lux CF models move to rigid seat posts to further cut weight. The Lux CF 6 opens up the line with Shimano SLX 12-speed shifting, Fox SC Performance suspension and DT Swiss XR1900 wheels for $4,050.

Two Lux CF SLX keep their focus squarely on hunting podiums. The two World Cup-level builds, Lux CF SLX LTD and Lux CF SLX Team, offer an option between SRAM’s XX1 Eagle AXS wireless shifting paired with ultralight RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork and SID Deluxe Ultimate Shock on the LTD or, on the Team, Shimano XTR and Fox’s feathery 32 Step-Cast fork. Both Lux CF SLX models move to a rigid seat post for weight savings, but gain a bar-mounted remote lock-out for efficient pedalling.

All four 2022 Lux CF models are available directly through Canyon.

2022 Canyon Exceed CF 6 Canyon's ultralight integrated seat post collar An impact protection unit is integrated into the frame to prevent over-roatating the bars and damanging the top tube.

2022 Canyon Exceed

Canyon’s Exceed, a superlight cross country race hardtail 29″ bike is back in the line for 2022. Three different carbon fibre builds set the CF, CF SLX and CFR apart, as well as different price-point builds.

With Emily Batty joining Canyon in 2021, her Canyon MTB Rcaing Team replica artwork graces a few Exceed frames. As does the Alpecin-Fenix blue of Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

If you want to ride the same frame as Canyon’s star athletes, the CFR range uses the incredibly light 835 g Exceed CFR frame. Again, two World Cup level builds, the CFR LTD and CFR Team, are built around either SRAM’s AXS wireless drivetrain or Shimano XTR and Fox Factory components. Both the CFR and CF SLX come with the option of DT Swiss’ 60-mm D232 One dropper post or, depending on build, Canyon’s own rigid post.

RELATED: Review: Canyon Exceed CFR LTD

While those elite-level builds are available, Canyon starts the Exceed line with a new-racer friendly Exceed CF line. The $3,300 CF 6 runs a Fox 32 Rhythm for, Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain and DT Swiss XR 1700 wheels.

All seven 2022 Exceed CF and CFR models are available now directly through Canyon.

Canyon Lux CF SLX 9 Team Canyon Lux CF SLX 9 LTD Canyon Lux CF 7 in Alpecin Fenix blue Canyon Lux CF 7 in black Canyon Lux CF 6

Pricing 2022 Canyon Lux and Exceed

2022 Canyon Lux

Lux CF SLX 9 LTD – $9,150

Lux CF SLX 9 Team – $8,150

Lux CF 7 – $4,950

Lux CF 6 – $4,050

Exceed CFR Team Exceed CFR LTD Exceed CF SLX 9 Exceed CF SLX 8 Exceed CF SLX 8 Exceed CF 7 Exceed CF 7 Exceed CF 6 in Batty's own Canyon MTB Racing livery Exceed CF 6 silver Exceed CF 6 in Apecin Fenix blue Exceed CF 5 in silver Exceed CF 5 in bright red

2022 Canyon Exceed

Exceed CFR LTD – $8,750

Exceed CFR Team – $7,600

Exceed CF SLX 9 – $6,200

Exceed CF SLX 8 – $4,950

Exceed CF 7 – $3,900

Exceed CF 6 – $3,300

Exceed CF 5 – $2,650