Canyon takes Lux Trail further from the race course

It is only two years since Canyon first introduced the Lux Trail, but the longer travel version of its XC race bike is already in for a full overhaul. And this is no minor revision. There is a new suspension layout, and so a new frame. There is also an interesting new take on the internal storage compartment.

With the changes, Canyon equips the new Lux Trail for endurance racing or big self-supported adventures well outside the confines of race tape.

2024 Canyon Lux Trail: What’s new?

The biggest changes come to the Lux Trail’s frame. Its rear linkage moves from the seat tube to a top-tube-mounted design. Canyon claims this change helps reduce stress on the pivots and shock hardware making the Lux Trail more durable in the long run. Rear-wheel travel stays at 115mm, with most models using a three-position damper adjustment on the shock to tune that travel for smoother or rougher terrain. The bike still ships with 120mm forks and comes in matching 29″ wheels only.

Internal storage

Canyon makes the Lux Trail one of the first cross country bikes to feature an internal storage compartment in the frame. This sets the trail version apart from the more weight-conscious Lux World Cup models which do not have this same compartment. The Lux Trail still straddles a line between endurance/adventure racing and just everyday speed and Canyon developed a frame storage system to match that purpose.

Canyon’s two stage system divides the storage into quick fixes and more involved repairs. The storage lid holds a CO2 cartridge which, in combination with a top-tube mounted multitool and tire plugs hidden in the bar ends, makes fixing flats quick. For larger problems, a tool pouch that slides into the downtube holds tire levers, tubes, more C02 cartridges or whatever else you think you need to keep rolling.

Geometry

The Lux Trail also gets slightly revised geometry. Much like the latest version of the Lux World Cup, this means slacker head angle (relaxing by 0.5-degrees to 67) and a steeper seat tube angle (raising by 1.5-degrees to 76). All of this puts the rider in a more comfortable position for long days on the bike while adding more control at higher speeds and in unfamiliar or more challenging terrain.

Despite the added storage compartment, Canyon keeps the frame weight at 2,005 g for the CFR models and 2,164 for the CF models (both size medium). There are no plans for any alloy frame models at this time.

To suit longer races and bigger adventure loops, all Lux Trail sizes, from XS to XL, hold two water bottles inside the frame’s front triangle. Frame details like the integrated chain guide remain from the original version, as does the Quixle rear axle. Canyon also makes this update UDH compatible for riders looking to run direct-mount drivetrains.

2024 Canyon Lux Trail: models and pricing

Canyon offers two levels of Lux Trail frame. The CFR is, as mentioned, slightly lighter. Two CFR models (CFR and CFR LTD) also come with a one-piece carbon fibre bar-stem combo. S-XL frames get a 760mm wide bar (50mm effective length) that tips the scales at 275g (15mm rise, 6-degree upsweep, 8-degree backsweep). XS frames come with 740mm bar/stem that is 225g (0mm rise, 3.5-degree upsweep, eight-degree backsweep).

The CFR LTD tops the price range, shipping with RochShox Sid Ultimate and SId Luxe Ultimate remote three-position shock, SRAM’s wireless XX AXS Eagle T-Type drivetrain with powermeter, SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth brakes, RockShox Reverb AXS wireless dropper post and DT Swiss 29″ XRC 1200 carbon fibre wheels. At a cliamed weight of 11.25kg, the Lux Trail CFR is actually lighter than the CFR LTD’s claimed weight of 11.66kg, shipping with Fox 34 SC Factory forks, Fload SL Factory shock, Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, Fox Fransfer SL Factory dropper post and the same DT Swiss XRC 1200 carbon fibre wheels.

Canyon offers another four Lux Trail models in the CF frame option. These start with the CF 9 with its SID Select+ fork and SidLuxe Select+ shock, SRAM GX AXS T-Type, SRAM Level Silver Stealth brakes, RoxShox Reverb AXS dropper post and DT Swiss XRC 1501 carbon fibre wheels.

The CF 8, 7 and 6 all ship with Shimano 12-speed mechanical drivetrains (XT, SLX and Deore, respectively), Fox’sFloat SL Performance Elite shock, and Fox’s 34 Step Cast fork and Transfer SL dropper post combo in Performance Elite (CF8) or Performance series (CF7 and CF6). All CF models ship with Race Face 35mm bars (760mm) and 50mm Race Face stems.

All 2024 Lux Trail models are available directly through Canyon.