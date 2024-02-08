Carson Storch shares terrifying crash on 110-ft. Darkfest jumps

Darkfest is back in South Africa for another year, bringing absolutely massive jumps to tiny screens around the world. Even with the top big air riders gathered together, things can go wrong.

Tom Isted and Carson Storch are two of the best, when it comes to hitting massive jumps. But when Isted bailed mid-air on the new 110-foot jump at Darkfest, Storch was left with no option but to follow suit. Both riders escape with relatively clean exits, considering it looked like they were going to come up short. Storch shared that he has some minor injuries, but nothing broken. Which is wildly impressive considering he hit dirt from that far up.

Storch and Isted weren’t the only riders havinng a rough go at Darkfest Thursday. Talus Turk crashed and broke a collarbone on the 90-foot gap that runs parallel to the 110-footer.