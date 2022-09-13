Carter Nieuwesteeg races to perfect Singletrack 6 sweep

After six days of racing through B.C.’s Kootenay Rockies, from Fernie to Rossland, Singletrack 6 wrapped up its final day on the trails. Carter Nieuwesteeg and Emily Williams roll out of Rossland as the winners of the 2022 edition of TransRockies cross country stage race classic.

For Nieuwesteeg, the win ended a perfect week. The Fernie local, who rides for Santa Cruz and Clif, swept all six stages. It’s his first win at Singletrack 6 after several years of finishing near the podium. For Nieuwesteeg, though, ST6 is just the start. After a few days of rest, he’s headed west for another week of racing at BC Bike Race then helping host his own event, a brand new gravel race in Cranbrook, B.C.

Macky Franklin of New Mexico takes second behind Nieuwesteeg with Logan Franklin of Colorado rounding out the men’s podium.

On the women’s side, Emily Williams takes home the overall title. With five of six stage wins, the Ellevate XC racer established herself as the rider to beat early on in the week. Only Emma Maaranen (KS Kenda Elite Women’s MTB) was able to steal a stage win, edging out the Canadian in a sprint on stage three in Kimberly, B.C..

Pendrel Racings Elyse Nieuwold survived a challenge by Ellevate XC’s Hannah Simms on the final day of racing to hold onto her podium position in third.

Full results from the 2022 TransRockies Singletrack 6 are live on Zone4.ca.