Carter Woods scores second in Snowshoe Short Track XC World Cup

Carter Woods launched into the penultimate World Cup weekend of 2023 with a podium in the under-23 men’s short track cross country race. While the Vancouver Islander couldn’t stop Riley Amos from earning a win at home in the U.S.A., he did come away with Canada’s second silver medal this week in West Virginia.

Amos (Trek Factory Racing) earns the win just five seconds ahead of Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) while Luca Martin (Orbea Factory Team) rounds out the podium 25 seconds back in third.

Owen Clark in 15th and Noah Ramsay in 28th round out the Canadian effort in the u23 men’s XCC.

On the women’s side, Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) led the Canadians in 12th. Ella Myers, Juliette Larose Gingras and Lea Bouchard followed in 25th, 26th and 27th with Lea Drouin in 30th.

Ronja Blochlinger (Liv Factory) adds to her impressive 2023 season with the u23 women’s XCC win. Samara Maxwell earns a first podium since joining RockRider Ford’s factory team after her under-23 XCO world championship title. Noëlle Buri (Bixs Performance) rounds out podium in third.

Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing) and Sofia Waite lead North American women in fifth and sixth.

A busy weekend of World Cup racing continues on Friday in West Virginia with the elite short track cross country races as well as junior downhill finals and the elite downhill qualifying. Junior DH finals are free to watch on UCI’s YouTube channel while elite XCC racing is subscription-access viewing on GCN+ in Canada.