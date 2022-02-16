Casey Brown joins Mons Royale apparel

Canadian mountain biker Casey Brown is rolling into 2022 dressed in new kit from Kiwi brand Mons Royale.

According to the iconic Canuck freerider, the switch to Mons had everything to do with its environmental outlook.

“This switch to a natural fibre brand is a very intentional decision for me. I had opportunities with bigger brands,” says Brown, adding “but I’m so stoked that now I’m able to choose a sustainable partner that aligns with my values – I am all in!”

Brown, who grew up on New Zealand’s west coast, is a pioneer in women’s freeride. The Canadian is a past Queen of Crankworx and the first woman invited to compete at Red Bull Proving Grounds. She also founded the Darkhorse Sessions, a women’s progression event, at her local Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2021.

Born in 2009, Mons Royle creates high-performance mountain bike apparel from merino wool.

Casey Brown x Mons Royale: Partnering for the Planet

What’s Mons Royale say about its newest signing?

We are excited to announce Casey Brown as the newest member of our heavy-hitting team. Casey joins Mons bike athletes such as Robin Goomes, Conor McFarlane and Peter Kaiser. This partnership represents a shared vision for a sustainable future, and a fierce dedication to the process and progression.

Growing up on the wild west coast of New Zealand, Casey felt no separation between herself and nature. This close connection was the clincher for joining the Mons Royale family. The partnership is another stepping stone for Casey to live her values, encouraging bikers around the world to move from carbon-intensive synthetics to natural fibers.

Welcome to the team Casey.