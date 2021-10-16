Catharine Pendrel wraps up time with Clif Pro Team at Oz Trails Epic Rides

After 20 years Clif Pro Team, formerly Luna Chix, is closing up shop. Catharine Pendrel joined in as the team gathered for its final race weekend at Oz Trails Epic Rides in Bentonville, Ark.

Pendrel, who recently announced her retirement from World Cup racing, scored two more top-10 results for the team she’s spent over a decade racing with. On Friday, Pendrel was ninth in the Fat Tire Crit. That race was won by teammate Hannah Finchamp, who out sprinted Kelsey Urban (31: Out Ride) and Alexis Skarda for to claim victory. Katerina Nash added another top Clif result in fourth.

12 hours later, Clif Team was back out on course in Pro Backcountry race. Pendrel moved up one spot to finish eighth. Finchamp finished fourth, behind Rose Grant (Juliana), Skarda, and Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal).

Pendrel wasn’t the only Canadian in Arkansas. Cindy Montambault placed 12th in the Fat Tire Crit and 14th in the women’s Pro Backcountry race. Geoff Kabush was 11th in on Saturday after a 15th in the Fat Tire Crit.

Clif marks end of an era in Arkansas

The event marks the end of an era in cross country mountain biking. The Clif / Luna team was founded in 2001 by Clif’s co-owners to create more opportunities and advocate for female athletes. The team found success quickly, with an all-star line of top women, and carried that momentum throughout its 20-tenure on the international race scene. That included two Olympic medals, one from Catharine Pendrel in 2016, multiple World Cup overall titles and numerous World Cup wins, podiums, and national championship titles. All while creating a better space for women on the international scene.

Clif Pro Team announced 2021 would be it’s final year, and celebrated it’s 20th season by sending Pendrel to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Pendrel also announced that 2021 would be her final year racing a full World Cup calendar. The two-time world champion spoke with CanadianMTB about the importance of the team and the legacy Clif leaves behind.

While most of the Clif Team is done for the season, the multi-talented Katerina Nash is headed to Iowa City for Jingle Cross cyclocross World Cup, the final stop in a trio of North American cyclocross World Cups this week.

Full results from 2021 Epic Rides OZ Trails.