Watch: ‘Chasing Wally’ at the Leadville 100

“Do I want to head back to base, or do I want to see what’s around the next corner?” Cory Wallace says in Chasing Wally. If you’re at all familiar with the Canadian endurance racer, you won’t be surprised that his answer is “Usually, I want to see what’s around the next corner.”

The Jasper, Alta. rider’s career takes him all over the globe, often just in one year, and to some of the least expected places. In Chasing Wally, Wallace sticks a bit closer to home. The mini-doc follows him through the iconic Leadville 100 marathon mountain bike race and the Brek Epic XC stage race. It gives some insight into how Wallace prepares for and plans out his events and season.

With how Wallace prepares for a race answered, the only remaining question is where will he go next?

Chasing Wally

What’s Swagman say about Chasing Wally?

Where in the world is Cory Wallace?

With an annual race calendar that entails a lifetime’s worth of bucket list events, it’s a genuine question.

We caught up with Cory at the legendary Leadville 100 MTB Race, which he followed up with the cult-classic Breck Epic Stage Race.

Unique events, unique training, and a life of adventure.