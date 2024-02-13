Chris Kind brings DropSet tech to DH with new headset

Chris King has a 40-year history of making reliable, and quite visually pleasing, headsets in the U.S.A. With the DropSet series, that experience is applied to integrated headset designs. Now, King’s DropSet series is available in the most common DH standards (IS41/IS41).

First introduced in 2018 with the DropSet 1, the Portland-based brand continues to expand the available options for this line of its headset to diferent industry standards. Like all Chris King headsets, the new DropSet 6 comes backed by King’s lifetime warranty. Standard for King, but extra impressive when it’s applied to the rigours of a downhill bike. The DropSet 6 still comes with steel bearings made right in Portland, or the option of an upgrade to ceramic bearings. And, of course, it still comes in the full array the King colours.

What’s Chris King say about DropSet 6?

In the 10 years since being awarded a patent for their GripLock headset technology, Chris King has released headsets for a wide variety of bikes, from road and gravel to XC and trail. Now they are bringing this innovative tech to a new generation of downhill mountain bikes by adding the DropSet 6 to their headset line up. The DropSet 6 is a new fitment of the DropSet family, using IS41/IS41 bearings to fit the straight head tube and steer tube combinations found on many contemporary downhill bikes.

King’s GripLock technology protects a fork’s steerer tube from excessive preload and protects the headset bearings from excessive shock load created when riding. The system uses two isolated wedges to separate headset bearing adjustment from steerer tube location. GripLock solves the problem of loose headsets on long travel mountain bikes and also eliminates the chance of headset inflicted fatigue on the lightweight carbon steerer tubes found on modern road forks.

DropSet 6 is available now in the full array of King’s 2024 colors. It will cost USD 176.00 with steel bearings, or USD 296.00 with an upgrade to ceramic bearings.

Details: DropSet 6

Engineered, manufactured and assembled in Portland, Oregon U.S.A.

King Lifetime Warranty

Legendary made-in-house bearings

Patented GripLock retention design for dependable headset safety and adjustment (US Patent 8662517)

41mm 45×45 upper and lower bearing

MSRP: USD 176.00 (USD 296 with ceramic bearings)

DropSet 6 is available through retailers or directly from Chris King.