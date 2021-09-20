Christopher Blevins wins first U.S. men’s XCO in over two decades

The final World Cup of 2021 was a true test of rider and equipment, as tires and racers were pushed to their limits.

Christopher Blevins delivered an incredible win for the home crowd, landing the first men’s XCO from an American since the very early 90s.

Snowbirds in Snowshoe: Canadian results

Leandré Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) led the Canadian effort in West Virginia. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) followed in 29th. Eight Canucks clustered together in nine spots, from 32nd to 40th. Tyler Orschel was 32nd, followed by Quinton Disera, Marc Andre Forter, Raphael Auclair, Felix Belhumeur and Malcom Barton in 37th. Georwill Perez Roman of Chile broke up the Canadian party in 38th before Alexandre Vialle in 39th and Andrew L’Esperance in 40th.

Flat times in West Virginia

The rocky Snowshoe course claimed plenty of victims and played a pivotal role in Sunday’s racing. Rider’s had to be smooth enough to make it to the finish line if they wanted a top result. Victor Koretzky (KMC Orbea) was riding in the lead with Nino Schurter when he flatted a front tire in the opening laps. Mathias Flueckiger flatted out of the lead group as well. The early mechanical misfortunes foreshadowed how the final laps would play out.

Elite five, or eight

An elite group of five formed, with Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter, Ondrej Cink, Christopher Blevins and Luca Braidot. This group, minus the deflated Koretzky and Flueckiger, rode together for the first half of the race.

Luca Schwarzbauer, Vlad Dascalu and 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou lurked close behind. As the groups worked together, or against each other, the gap between the lead and chase group fluctuated. Approaching the fifth lap, the group formed together into a large group of eight.

Schurter attacks, six remain

With just three laps remaining, Nino Schurter seemed tired of waiting around. The reigning world champion poured on the pace. Cink payed the price, yo-yo-ing off the back of the lead group. Avancini, Braidot, Blevins and Dascalu managed to hold the wheel.

Two laps later Schurter still couldn’t create any separation. The elite six still remained. Christopher Blevins lurked, slowly moving up through the group but never expending any unnecessary effort on the front.

Avancini had an awkward uphill crash, and lost touch with the group. Schurter looked to take advantage, pushing the pace going into the final lap. Braidot took over the initiative, with Schurter second and Blevins in third. Cink and Dascalu held on, a few feet behind.

Last lap showdown

As Braidot set pace, the other five sat in his wheels and waited. It was Vlad Dascalu was the first to attack, with Schurter following. Blevins sat in the wheel, but with Avancini Vink and Braidot clinging on.

Schurter took the lead, edging ahead of Dascalu but not leaving Blevins any space to follow. Again, the world champion tried to put the group under pressure, but to no effect.

Blevins made the move to pass Dascalu, pulling onto Schurter’s wheel. Dascalu left a gap, Avancini and the other two dropped back. Avancini with a flat tire, Braidot and Cink just flat legs.

Blevins attacked, the first rider to create any kind of separation. Schurter, knowing his front tire was letting him down, let the American and Dascalu by.

Buoyed by a wild West Virginian crowd, Blevins powered away from Dascale to take the win alone.

Christopher Blevins wins his first elite men's XCO at home in America. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Belvins rode tactically, and was the only rider to get any space of the front of the field. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Avancini's race ended on a flat note. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Nino Schurter, Victor Koretzky, Mathias Fleuckiger, Ondrej Cink, and JordanSarrou on the elite men's World Cup overall podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Christopher Blevins wins at home in America. The first U.S. man to win a World Cup since 1994, and with the massive support of the home crowd.

Dascalu crossed the line nine seconds back. Cink takes second, 20 seconds back. Nino Schurter crosses the line fourth, somehow nursing a front flat across the line in fourth. Luca Braidot takes fifth.

Henrique Avancini followed in fifteenth. The Brazilian rode across the line on his front rim, the Cannondale riders front tire left behind somewhere on course.

Results: 2021 Elite men’s World Cup XCO – Snowshoe, W.Va.