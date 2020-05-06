Classic Crankworx comps re-airing in live watch parties

What’s the difference between a re-broadcast and a watch party? Crankworx is taking its dig into the video archive to the next level. Instead of just re-playing classic competitions, it has invited athletes to join in with live commentary for a series of watch parties.

Crankworx will be hosting the watch parties on Facebook once a week throughout the month of May. Fans can join in and interact with the guest athletes in the comments while they watch some of the best moments in Cranworx history.

We’re all looking for a little extra entertainment with the lack of live event coverage. Crankworx has found a great way to fill the gap with its watch party series.

The action starts Friday, May 8 with a watch party for the 2014 Les Deux Alps Slopestyle. Anthony Messere and Antoine Bizet will be the special guests.

Viewers interested in participating can RSVP to join Crankworx watch parties on Facebook.

Crankworx Classics watch party May schedule

Friday, May 8 (12 P.M. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2014, with special guests Anthony Messere and Antoine Bizet

Friday, May 15 (12 P.M. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2014, with special guests Geoff Gulevich and Cam McCaul

Friday, May 22 (12 P.M. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2015, with special guests Nicholi Rogatkin and Tom van Steenbergen

Friday, May 29 (12 P.M. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2015, with special guests Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine and Logan Peat