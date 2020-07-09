Watch: Amaury Pierron, Hugo Frixtalon and friends kick back in CZ3

The Commencal crew clearly know how to have a good time. With racing on hold, the team set sights on taking the Chillzone to new heights. CZ3, the third installment in the chillzone trilogy, sets the bar high right from the wild intro.

While Amaury Pierron may be hunting World Cup wins on Sunday’s, past Chillzone videos have proved he’s about more than just racing. With no racing in sight, and Commencal’s all-new Clash to play with, CZ3 is extra loose.

Sit back and enjoy as Commencal start the summer off in style for CZ3.

What is Commencal saying about CZ3?

“CZ3 is a summer hit, we’re warning you! Like a good meme, the word “Joliiii” (“Yeeeeeww”) will rain on bike parks everywhere. Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this!

Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar! Jollllli!”

Film : Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary

Photos : JB Liautard

Riders : Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque, Amaury Pierron, Paul Couderc, Pierrick Lannes