Cory Wallace 11th at Leadville 100

Japser, Alberta’s Cory Wallace rode to 11th at the classic Leadville 100 cross country marathon race on Saturday. The Canadian endurance specialist took a different route than most, though, riding his suspension-equipped Kona Libre gravel bike to his fast finish.

Utah’s Keegan Swenson took the overall win by edging out Lachlan Morton by eight minutes after 6 hours 11 minutes of racing in Colorado. Howard Grotts, Payson McElveen and Peter Stetina rounded out the extended podium.

Wallace followed relatively close behind, considering the race’s distance, in 6:41:54, missing out on a top-10 finish by less than 60 seconds.

Wallace, a 24-Hour World Championships winner, will line up again on Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Colo for the SBT GRVL event.

Rose Grant won the women’s event, followed by Moriah Wilson and Durango, Colo.’s Sarah Sturm in third. Hannah Finchamp and Katerina Nash round out the extended podium for the women’s field.

Full results from the Leadville 100 mountain bike race.