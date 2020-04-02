Crankworx postpones Innsbruck round to the fall

One of the final major series to take place before COVID-19 hit Europe and North America, Crankworx World Tour now the latest to postpone one of its events. Crankworx Innsbruck being the latest to change its dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

Organizers have already rescheduled the second round to a later date. Crankworx Innsbruck will take place from September 30 – October 4, 2020.

That means that for the first time, Crankworx Whistler will not be the last stop on the Crankworx World Tour. If the week-long B.C. mountain bike festival stays in its current August spot on the calendar, of course. It is currently scheduled for August 5-16, 2020.

Taking proactive action to plan ahead

“We have been monitoring the situation closely with our colleagues in Austria,” said Crankworx General Manager Darren Kinnaird in the organizers statement. “We’ve decided the most prudent course of action will be to make alternate arrangements for Crankworx Innsbruck. There are so many people who contribute to the success of our festivals, including athletes, media, sponsors, and fans. Their health is our #1 priority. We considered all these stakeholders when choosing the new dates, mindful of the fact that the fall event calendar is filling up as many other events are forced to postpone alongside us. Looking at the calendar in Innsbruck, this was our best option based on venue availability and accommodation. We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these challenging times. For now, we’re focusing on the future – we can’t wait to put on a great show in Innsbruck come September.”

While racing and competition are exciting, Crankworx organizers are focusing on the bigger picture. The organization is looking forward to picking up the series again Whistler and Innsbruck, but are keeping that goal in perspective:

“Until then, let’s all focus on our own health and safety, and that of our friends, family and colleagues, in the hopes that we’ll soon be able to get back to the things we love and live for.”