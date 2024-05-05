Dane Jewett leads Canadian juniors with top 5 at Fort William
Bit start to the year for Pivot team
The first downhill World Cup of 2024 is in the books and, for the junior men, it was Dane Jewett leading the Canadian effort. The Pivot Factory Racing rider placed fifth behind race winner, the much-hyped U.S. junior Asa Vermette (Frameworks).
Vermette crushed the field in his World Cup debut, winning by a staggering 6.087-second margin.
“I pictured my run. It was exactly how I pictured it. I couldn’t have done it any better. I’m actually shaking right now,” Vermette said after his win. The U.S. junior narrowly made it onto the start list after a pre-season injury. “Two weeks ago I was sitting on the couch and watching as many GoPro videos as I could of the track that I was about to race. I didn’t even know if I was going to make it to this race.”
Jewett was joined in the top ten by his Pivot teammate, Ryan Griffith. Jon Mozell of We Are One Momentum Project followed in 13th. Dylan Marino (Outlaw United) in 20th and Michael Delesalle (Gwin Racing) in 21st rounded out the Canadian effort.
Junior women
On the junior women’s side, Heather Wilson (Muc-Off Young Guns) gave the crowd a home-nation winner. Wilson was joined on the podium by Sascha Earnst (Trek Factory Racing) and Eliana Hulsebosch (Union).
“It doesn’t feel real. I don’t feel like I’ve won. I’m so glad that it’s done, and I’ve crossed the line in one piece,” Wilson said after her win. “I’m so happy. I have no words to describe how I feel right now. [The weather] was actually perfect because the track still had some grip – it wasn’t too slippy. Some of the corners are blown up, so I just took my time and pushed into them. You need to trust these corners and it worked out perfectly.”
Replays of both junior finals are available below and on the UCI World Series YouTube.
Replay: Junior Men’s Finals – Fort William World Cup
Replay: Junior Women’s Finals – Fort William World Cup
Results: Fort William World Cup
Junior Men
|1.
|VERMETTE Asa
FRAMEWORKS RACING
|4:10.550
|2.
|WAYMAN Luke
THE GRAVITY CARTEL – ROGUE RACING
|4:16.637
+6.087
|3.
|PARFITT Daniel
BNC RACING
|4:16.768
+6.218
|4.
|ALRAN Max
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:18.056
+7.506
|5.
|JEWETT Dane
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:18.624
+8.074
|6.
|MADLEY George
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:18.648
+8.098
|7.
|HUTER Mike
GAMUX FACTORY RACING
|4:18.975
+8.425
|8.
|CLARK Oli
UNIOR-SINTER FACTORY RACING
|4:19.407
+8.857
|9.
|GRIFFITH Ryan
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:20.229
+9.679
|10.
|HIRST WALKER Noa
|4:22.602
+12.052
|13.
|MOZELL Jon
WE ARE ONE MOMENTUM PROJECT
|4:23.898
+13.348
|20.
|MARINO Dylan
OUTLAW UNITED
|4:29.536
+18.986
|21.
|DELESALLE Michael
GWIN RACING
|4:30.366
+19.816
Junior Women
|1.
|WILSON Heather
MUC-OFF YOUNG GUNS
|4:56.675
|2.
|EARNEST Sacha
TREK FACTORY RACING GRAVITY
|5:00.272
+3.597
|3.
|HULSEBOSCH Eliana
UNION – FORGED BY STEEL CITY MEDIA
|5:00.287
+3.612
|4.
|MELTON Matilda
TRANSITION FACTORY RACING
|5:07.214
+10.539
|5.
|VAN LEUVEN Erice
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|5:19.103
+22.428
|6.
|MILLS Sacha
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|5:19.278
+22.603
|7.
|BONNAURE Laïs
|5:21.062
+24.387
|8.
|CUSHMAN Kale
THE GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|5:29.513
+32.838
|9.
|AABECH Nellie
|5:30.226
+33.551
|10.
|DUDEK Amelia
|5:33.399
+36.724