Danny Hart ends three-year run with Cube Factory Racing

You know times are tough in the mountain bike industry when even a two-time world champion is having trouble finding a team. Danny Hart officially shared that he will not continue with Cube Factory Racing DH in 2024. The “Red Car Rocket” added that he doesn’t yet have a nex step.

“Still looking for something moving forward, I will be on the start line in 2024 no matter what,” Hart posted online. “Challenging times right now!”

Danny Hart isn’t just a world champion, though. He’s also the man behind one of the most famous runs in the history of downhill racing. That, and his on-the-edge racing style, have made him a fan favourite ever since. In any other year, that reputation would be enough to get him a ride on a solid team. The fact that he remains a podium threat on any given weekend should have cemented that.

Here’s hoping Hart finds the support he needs to be at his fastest when the World Cup picks up again in 2024.