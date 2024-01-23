Danny Hart following Ed Masters down Queenstown is the best thing you’ll watch all week

Danny Hart may not have a team yet, but he’s still working towards the upcoming World Cup season like he’s intent on getting back on the podium. The RedCar Rocket is down in New Zealand, like many pros, taking advantage of dry dirt and some early-season racing.

The free agent his Queenstown with Ed Masters for a course preview of NZ Southern Downhill Series’ final round. After watching these two rally down the course, we can’t wait for the return of World Cup downhill at Fort William in May! Just 100 days…

Danny Hart: Course Preview of NZ Southern DH Series – Queenstown Bike Festival

What’s Danny say? Well, he’s understated as always:

“Me and Eddie Masters take on the job of a course preview here in Queenstown, Skyline Bike Park. This will be the track for the final round of the Southern Downhill Series, part of Queenstown Bike Festival…”