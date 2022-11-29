Watch: Danny MacAskill in ‘Postcard from San Francisco’

San Francisco is among the most iconic skylines in the world, with landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and the wildly steep streets of Chinatown. Danny MacAskill is possibly the world’s most recognizable mountain bike rider, made famous by his sensational trials videos. Postcard from San Francisco brings the two together. The results are, of course, incredible.

“Postcard from San Francisco is a true passion project of mine, it reflects pure hard riding that no practice prepares you for,” say MacAskill. “Some of these stunts have taken over 300 tries to land perfectly, but I’m stronger than ever and will always thrive to push the boundaries of the sport to create progression.”

“I chose San Francisco because it’s such an iconic backdrop for a film,” MacAskill said of choosing to travel from his home in Scotland’s Isle of Sky all the way to the U.S. “No matter what street you’re on or which way you look, you know you’re in San Francisco – whether it’s the steep hills, the colourful terrace houses, or the amazing views of the two bridges and Alcatraz. I thought it would be a perfect place to make a cool-looking film.”

While San Francisco is beautiful, it is MacAskill’s riding that shines brightest in Postcard. Incredible skill and what surely are a couple world-first tricks on a mountain bike are all squeezed in, for one jaw-dropping video.

Danny MacAskill – Postcard from San Francisco

What’s Red Bull say about Postcard from San Francisco?

Postcard from San Francisco is MacAskill’s first out-and-out MTB street trials edit for more than a decade, it is a display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and determination to go for the biggest (and riskiest) bangers.

How does MacAskill pull off those incredible tricks? Red Bull has a full behind-the-scenes series about the making of Postcard from San Fransico.