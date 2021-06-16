Devils Gap: An Adaptive Bikepacking adventure

Two big parts of bikepacking’s allure are the promise of pushing one’s limits, and going somewhere you never thought you’d go along the way. In setting out for an overnight adaptive bikepacking journey in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, Christian Bagg and Chris Brown check both boxes, emphatically.

Brown and Bagg set out to travel, unsupported, from Lesueur Creek to the Devils’ Gap. The twist? They’d be riding a pair of Bowhead Reach adaptive mountain bikes. That, and their route had never before been tested on an aMTB. In fact, it was considered next to impossible before their ride.

Dive into this impressive journey, its triumphs and challenges, in the video below. Two aMTB’s, four pannier bags and a trailer, and a vision to redefine what is possible in adaptive mountain biking.

Lesueur Creek to Devil’s Gap

