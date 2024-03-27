Devinci powers young shredders with Made-in-Canada EWOC FS

Mountain biking is too much fun not to share with your kids, right? Well Devinci is making that easier, and making riding more fun for the next generation with its new Ewoc FS. The full-suspension mini-shredder borrows tech from its adult-sized siblings to deliver 125mm of suspension via a Made-in-Canada frame. To make sure this investment grows as fast as your youth will, the Ewoc is designed to work with 24″ and 26″ wheels.

Devinci Ewoc FS

Like other Devinci alloy frames, the Ewoc FS is built right here in Canada. Using the brand’s Split Pivot suspension system, with shocks tuned for smaller, lighter riders, the Ewoc FS gets a full 125mm rear-wheel travel. The frame is designed to fit riders approximately 9 – 12 years old (133cm-150cm or 4’4″ to 4’11” if you’re going by height. As mentioned, both frame and fork can grow from 24″ wheels to 26″ hoops so the Ewoc FS can grow with you child.

Devinci shapes the Ewoc FS to suit younger riders, using super-low standover height. The 6061-T6 aluminum frame is powder coated with extra durable paint, because kids aren’t known to be particularly careful with their gear. The Ewoc FS is backed by a lifetime warranty, too, if your youth manages to shred too hard.

Other highlights include a 12-speed drivetrain, mini dropper posts, short, size-appropriate cranks and, this is probably key, short-reach brake levers.

Devinici Ewoc FS starts at $2,700.00 and comes in one colour and one size.