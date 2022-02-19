Canadians one-shy of sweeping XCC season opener podium

Canada’s cross country athletes are getting their first taste of racing in 2022 this weekend in Puerto Rico. After Friday’s Short Track (XCC) racing, it looks like the Canucks are off to a flying start.

Disera dashes to first win on new team

Quinton Disera won the elite men’s XCC in his first race for Canyon Devo Racing. Wearing the maple leaf jersey of the Canadian national champion, Disera led a podium of four Canadians at the Tropical MTB Challenge in Salinas.

Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) finished second and third. Disera’s teammate, Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) finished fifth behind Colombias Jonathan Botero.

Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) followed in seventh then Sean Fincham and Peter Disera of Norco Factory Team in 10th and 11th.

Montambault leads Canucks in strong elite women’s race

Cindy Montambault was the fastest Canadian in a strong elite women’s field. She finished fourth behind a trio of U.S. riders. Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) won ahead of Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Team) and Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles-DT Swiss).

Emilly Johnston was seventh in her first race for Norco Factory Team. Haley Smith was eighth for the new Maxxis Factory Racing squad.

Junior races

Cam McCallum finished eighth and top Canadian in the U.S.-dominated junior short track XCC. His Charge BCXC teammate, Eric Sol followed in 14th.

Elite and Junior UCI racing in Puerto Rico continues on Sunday with the XCO events.

Results: Short Track XCC – Tropical MTB Challenge, Salinas, Puerto Rico (Friday, Feb. 18, 2022)

Elite Women

1. Kate Courtney Scott SRAM MTB Race Team 00:22:07 2. Gwen Gibson Norco Factory Team 00:22:07 3. Hannah Otto Pivot Cycles and DT Swiss 00:22:15 4. Cindy Montambault, Ind 00:22:19 5. Kelsey Urban, Team 31 00:22:19 6. Ruth Holcomb, Bear National Team 00:22:32 7. Emilly Johnston, Norco Factory Team 00:22:36 8. Haley Smith, Maxxis Factory Racing 00:23:41 9. Brittany Parffrey, Full Shutter Media 00:23:57 10. Tai-Lee Smith, Bear National Team 00:24:06

Elite Men

1. Quinton Disera, Canyon Devo Racing 00:21:25 2. Raphael Auclair, Pivot Cycles – OTE 00:21:26 3. Carter Woods, Norco Factory Team 00:21:26 4. Jonathan Botero 00:21:28 5. Tyler Orschel Independant 00:21:33 6. Brayden Johnson, Bear National Team 00:21:34 7. Andrew L’Esperance, Maxxis Factory Racing 00:21:36 8. Luke Vrouwenvelder, 58 Giant Factory Off Road Team 00:21:38 9. Stephan Davoust, 52 Giant Factory Off Road Team 00:21:40 10. Sean Fincham, Norco Factory Team 00:21:41 11. Peter Disera, Norco Factory Team 00:21:41 12. Hernandez Castaneda, 57 Fabio 00:21:43

Junior Men

1. Jack Spranger, Bear National Team 00:20:31 2. Parker, Cayden 00:20:31 3. David Rico, Specialized Guacamole 00:20:35 4. Brady White, Waite Endurance 00:20:37 5. liam Baartman, Bear Development Team 00:20:58 6. Owen Cole, First Flight Devo 00:21:02 7. Daniel Ibanez, Cordillera Trek 00:21:02 8. Cam McCallum, CHARGE BCXC Racing 00:21:30 9. Gabriel Saenz villagran, SelecciÃ³n de guatemala 00:21:51 10. Hadden Beykirch, USA Olympic Development Academy 00:22:04 11. Alberto Leniel Chinea, Alberto Leniel Scott-Advanced 00:22:09 12. Jadiel Navedo, Jadiel Scott-Advanced 00:22:09 13. Marrero, Carlos 00:22:15 14. Sol, Eric Charge BCXC Racing 00:22:28 15. Vazquez, David 00:22:33

Junior Women