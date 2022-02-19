Canadians one-shy of sweeping XCC season opener podium
Quinton Disera lands win for new team as four Canucks swarm short track in Puerto Rico
Canada’s cross country athletes are getting their first taste of racing in 2022 this weekend in Puerto Rico. After Friday’s Short Track (XCC) racing, it looks like the Canucks are off to a flying start.
Disera dashes to first win on new team
Quinton Disera won the elite men’s XCC in his first race for Canyon Devo Racing. Wearing the maple leaf jersey of the Canadian national champion, Disera led a podium of four Canadians at the Tropical MTB Challenge in Salinas.
Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) finished second and third. Disera’s teammate, Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) finished fifth behind Colombias Jonathan Botero.
Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) followed in seventh then Sean Fincham and Peter Disera of Norco Factory Team in 10th and 11th.
Montambault leads Canucks in strong elite women’s race
Cindy Montambault was the fastest Canadian in a strong elite women’s field. She finished fourth behind a trio of U.S. riders. Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) won ahead of Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Team) and Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles-DT Swiss).
Emilly Johnston was seventh in her first race for Norco Factory Team. Haley Smith was eighth for the new Maxxis Factory Racing squad.
Junior races
Cam McCallum finished eighth and top Canadian in the U.S.-dominated junior short track XCC. His Charge BCXC teammate, Eric Sol followed in 14th.
Elite and Junior UCI racing in Puerto Rico continues on Sunday with the XCO events.
Results: Short Track XCC – Tropical MTB Challenge, Salinas, Puerto Rico (Friday, Feb. 18, 2022)
Elite Women
|1.
|Kate Courtney
|Scott SRAM MTB Race Team
|00:22:07
|2.
|Gwen Gibson
|Norco Factory Team
|00:22:07
|3.
|Hannah Otto
|Pivot Cycles and DT Swiss
|00:22:15
|4.
|Cindy Montambault,
|Ind
|00:22:19
|5.
|Kelsey Urban,
|Team 31
|00:22:19
|6.
|Ruth Holcomb,
|Bear National Team
|00:22:32
|7.
|Emilly Johnston,
|Norco Factory Team
|00:22:36
|8.
|Haley Smith,
|Maxxis Factory Racing
|00:23:41
|9.
|Brittany Parffrey,
|Full Shutter Media
|00:23:57
|10.
|Tai-Lee Smith,
|Bear National Team
|00:24:06
Elite Men
|1.
|Quinton Disera,
|Canyon Devo Racing
|00:21:25
|2.
|Raphael Auclair,
|Pivot Cycles – OTE
|00:21:26
|3.
|Carter Woods,
|Norco Factory Team
|00:21:26
|4.
|Jonathan Botero
|00:21:28
|5.
|Tyler Orschel
|Independant
|00:21:33
|6.
|Brayden Johnson,
|Bear National Team
|00:21:34
|7.
|Andrew L’Esperance,
|Maxxis Factory Racing
|00:21:36
|8.
|Luke Vrouwenvelder, 58
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|00:21:38
|9.
|Stephan Davoust, 52
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|00:21:40
|10.
|Sean Fincham,
|Norco Factory Team
|00:21:41
|11.
|Peter Disera,
|Norco Factory Team
|00:21:41
|12.
|Hernandez Castaneda, 57 Fabio
|00:21:43
Junior Men
|1.
|Jack Spranger,
|Bear National Team
|00:20:31
|2.
|Parker, Cayden
|00:20:31
|3.
|David Rico,
|Specialized Guacamole
|00:20:35
|4.
|Brady White,
|Waite Endurance
|00:20:37
|5.
|liam Baartman,
|Bear Development Team
|00:20:58
|6.
|Owen Cole,
|First Flight Devo
|00:21:02
|7.
|Daniel Ibanez,
|Cordillera Trek
|00:21:02
|8.
|Cam McCallum,
|CHARGE BCXC Racing
|00:21:30
|9.
|Gabriel Saenz villagran,
|SelecciÃ³n de guatemala
|00:21:51
|10.
|Hadden Beykirch,
|USA Olympic Development Academy
|00:22:04
|11.
|Alberto Leniel Chinea, Alberto Leniel
|Scott-Advanced
|00:22:09
|12.
|Jadiel Navedo, Jadiel
|Scott-Advanced
|00:22:09
|13.
|Marrero, Carlos
|00:22:15
|14.
|Sol, Eric
|Charge BCXC Racing
|00:22:28
|15.
|Vazquez, David
|00:22:33
Junior Women
|1.
|Bailey Cioppa,
|Bear National Team
|00:22:16
|2.
|Makena Kellerman,
|Bear National Team
|00:22:18
|3.
|Roselyn Mercado, Roselyn
|00:23:54
|4.
|Karina Nicole Martinez Ortiz, Karyna
|Advance Cycling
|00:23:33
|5.
|Yilmary Crespo, Yilmary
|00:03:18